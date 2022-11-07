On the Internet, Wu Fangyuan revealed that she had an improper relationship with 11 male colleagues. (Image source: Weibo screenshot)

[See China November 5, 2022 News](See a comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Dong Linshan) On November 4, a message on Weibo in mainland China caused heated discussions.Anhui Communist Youth League“Wu Fangyuan”, the female director of the Youth League Committee, revealed that she had an improper relationship with 11 men, and it was reported that Wu Fangyuan herself was in a group of hundreds of people and sent this message. “.

On November 4, a Chinese Weibo netizen pointed out that in several WeChat 100-person working groups, Wu Fangyuan posted this message in her own name: “I am Wu Fangyuan, I am with Liu Chunsheng, Xia Zhengya, Qi Shaomeng, Li Yong, Tan Zuhui, Zhao Chuang, Zhang Chenguo, Ye Qingping, Hou Rui, and Li Yunlong have had sexual relations on many occasions and are now resigning from the Anhui Youth League Committee.”

Netizens found that after the incident was “exposed” on the Internet, news, personal introductions and other information related to Wu Fangyuan were almost completely removed from the Internet. At present, Wu Fangyuan himself has not responded to this incident.



(Image source: Network screenshot)

According to public information from the media, Wu Fangyuan is 35 years old and is a cadre of the Anhui Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League. She will serve as the full-time deputy secretary-general of the Anhui Provincial Youth Entrepreneurs Association in August 2021. In addition, she is a poetess.

As soon as the news came out, it instantly made many Chinese netizens “fry the pot” and sparked heated discussions. Some netizens believe that in China, if female officials want to climb up, it is the law that they are subjected to “unspoken rules”, and Wu Fangyuan is definitely not the first person.

Some netizens said that Wu Fangyuan was the director of the Youth Development and Rights Protection Department of the Anhui Youth League Committee, and was in charge of the relevant activities of the Wuhu Youth League Committee.

Some netizens found that among the 11 people Wu Fangyuan revealed, many were entrepreneurs, legal representatives, chairman of the board, and many were local officials.

In addition, because of her personal reputation, many netizens hope that she will come forward to refute the rumor.

Some netizens wondered whether her WeChat account had been hacked, and someone used her name to spread rumors, hoping that she could explain it herself.

Weibo V “Wei Guan Pro” posted on Weibo, “Wu Xyuan, hurry up and call the police. Your WeChat ID has been stolen, and the person who hacked the account is still in your name… Someone said, You posted this yourself. I don’t believe it. How could anyone make fun of themselves and take the initiative to expose themselves? Besides, as a director of the Youth League Committee of Anhui Province, you should be very concerned about your future and reputation! I can only remind you , hurry up and call the police.”

Some people have also analyzed that considering her identity, she is first and foremost an official. An official means that even if you can do something indecent, you must be decent on the surface. For the dissemination of such news, Director Fang is destined to be indecent, so she cannot do it. She is an official, so this news cannot be sent by herself, at least it cannot be sent voluntarily.

Under the pressure of public opinion, the Anhui Youth Entrepreneurs Association issued a “Situation Bulletin” that night, saying, “Recently, we have noticed that there have been remarks on the Internet about Wu Moumou, a staff member of the association, posting about his personal life in some WeChat groups.” The association attaches great importance to the establishment of a working group to investigate and understand the relevant situation. At present, Wu Moumou has been suspended and is cooperating with the investigation.

