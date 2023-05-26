The director of the CNE has César Gaviria and the Liberal Party in check

The National Electoral Council, headed by magistrate Fabiola Márquez Grisales, is preparing a document that could affect the Liberal Party and that would have an effect on the next regional elections to be held in October.

The Investigative Unit of the newspaper El Tiempo publishes excerpts from the text that the CNE is preparing, in which it is stated that the Liberal Party, chaired by former President César Gaviria Trujillo, would have violated constitutional norms. According to an adviser to the National Electoral Council, it was verified that the national convention, assembly or congress of the community should be held on May 24, 2022, but that it never took place.

A source from this newspaper close to the Liberal Party indicated that this group “will respect the decisions made by the National Electoral Council; It should be noted that the decisions have been taken in consensus with the liberal ruling class”.

In addition, he affirmed that the liberal convention is scheduled for after October, the month in which the regional elections will be held in which, among others, governors, mayors, councilors and deputies will be elected.

About Judge Fabiola Márquez Grisales, director of the CNE

Fabiola Márquez, who was elected director of the CNE in September 2022, has ties to him. She came to this position with the support of President Petro and with the endorsement of the Historical Pact. Due to these supports, it is considered that the magistrate is the president’s file in the electoral court, which is also made up of representatives of the other political parties.

Fabiola Márquez Grisales is a graduate of the Santo Tomás University; she is also a territorial and municipal public administrator of the Superior School of Public Administration; She has a Master’s in Constitutional Justice and Human Rights from the University of Bologna (Italy) and has a specialization in Public Management, Human Rights and Procedural Law.

In his CNE profile, he indicates that he has “more than 20 years of professional experience in public entities of the national order, such as the Constitutional Court, the Congress of the Republic, the National Electoral Council and the Ministry of the Interior.”

Another of the links he has with the current president is that he belonged to the government of Gustavo Petro when he was mayor of Bogotá. From 2012 to 2014 she was an advisor to the Mayor’s Office and the Government Secretariat, manager of the Surveillance and Security Fund; director in charge of the UAESP Special Administrative Unit in 2015; Director of Judicial Defense and Control of Water Management of Bogotá, local representative of Chapinero and delegated representative in Human Rights and Disciplinary Affairs.

In 2018, it was hired “to monitor and monitor compliance and development of the opposition statute”, according to two contracts hosted in Secop (Electronic System for Public Procurement). The first of them is valid from September to December of that year, and among the tasks she was in charge of was “accompanying in the search for material and jurisprudence that is required for debates on political control of the Second Vice Presidency of the Chamber.”

The contract that was signed for three months and was for 25 million pesos. In 2019 he signed a new contract with the Second Vice Presidency of the Chamber, having the same working conditions, but this time for a total of $31 million pesos. The validity of the contract was until July 2019.

In addition, the newspaper El Tiempo added that within the Liberal Party there is discomfort since they see that a “hostile takeover” is being promoted by the Petro government, since they are asking the community to hold the annual convention in order to elect a new director or ratify César Gaviria. For its part, the CNE is already advancing in the presentation that could affect that party. with Infobae

