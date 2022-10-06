[NTD, Beijing time, October 6, 2022]On October 6, the topic of “the director of the obstetrics and gynecology department hid the baby to feed privately” was on the hot search list, causing heated discussions.

According to the “Beijing News” report, recently, on the G74 train from Guiyang North to Beijing West, a passenger called the police that a two-month-old baby in the arms of two women sitting next to her had been crying, and the two were still crying from time to time. Feeding the baby formula, the traveler suspects a problem with the two women.

So the marshals went to inquire, and the two women looked flustered. Although they claimed that the child belonged to their own family, they even gave inconsistent answers to the date of birth of the child’s father. In the end, when the police at the Beijing West Railway Station police station dealt with the matter, the two women changed their names to claim that the baby was picked up on the street.

Among them, the middle-aged woman said that the reason why she had concealed the situation before was because she “doesn’t want to invade the privacy of other people’s (baby boy)”, and said that she “has nothing to do with the young woman who was traveling with me, just traveling together”. But the young woman said the two were “friends”.

According to the investigation, the middle-aged woman’s name is Li, who was originally an obstetrics and gynecology physician in a hospital. After retirement, she was hired as the director of the obstetrics and gynecology department in a private hospital in Guizhou Province. On May 17 this year, when Li gave a woman an illegal operation to induce labor, the woman gave birth to a baby boy with vital signs. Because Li’s son and daughter-in-law were unable to give birth, he took the baby boy to the dormitory to feed him without telling the mother that the induced labor was a live baby.

At the beginning of August this year, Li felt that the baby was developing normally, so he took the train to take the baby back to his hometown to continue feeding, and hired a woman Zhang to take the baby on the high-speed rail with him and prepare to send it to his hometown.

At present, Li has been arrested by the Beijing Railway Public Security Department on suspicion of child abduction, and the abducted baby has been sent to the orphanage.

On October 6, the news was listed on Baidu and Sina Weibo’s hot search list, causing heated discussions. Mainland netizens said that this child is too pitiful and innocent.

Beijing lawyer Zheng Shuijing posted on Weibo that it must be thoroughly investigated. What is the situation of illegal abortion? Is it also planned for a long time? Is it abduction or premeditated abduction? Such behavior is too bad and must be pursued to the end.

Mainland netizens said, “This plot can be made into a movie.” “Does this still have professional ethics? Doing this kind of thing.” “Illegal abortion, attempted murder.” Don’t want him.” “After reading the mixed feelings in my heart, the child is really pitiful.”

“The child’s life is very big, and he can still survive after being induced, but his life is not good. He lost his life experience at birth and became duckweed.”

There are also many remarks on the Internet saying that Li saved the child’s life, but they were refuted by netizens.

Mainland netizens said, “This is definitely not an accident, and it will not be ‘bring back to the hometown to raise privately’, it is an industrial chain.” “Although I feel that saving a life, I should be grateful, but I can’t help but wonder if it is a new routine for human traffickers. , go straight to the child who will never be found.”

“Seeing that everyone is talking about saving people, isn’t this a complete industry chain? It’s just that it was discovered this time.” “Comment on the doctor who saved the child, have you ever thought that she induced labor illegally? That is to say, this child According to the month, normal hospitals do not give abortions! So how many children have been killed by her before?”

“Illegal induction of labor in a big month is also said to be life-saving… This kind of induction operation itself should not exist. It is very cruel. The child will cry after seven or eight months.”

Weibo V “urnotChris-Fung” said, “A lot of people say that it saved a life. That’s because the child still has vital signs after the induction of labor, and there is still the possibility of life. In addition, the director’s personal selfishness did not inform him. The biological parents secretly hide and feed their children when they find out that the child can live. If they inform their parents, they may not be abandoned. Induction of labor over a month itself is not legal. If the illegal abortion is successful, the child has no vital signs? Isn’t the director of the department also the executioner who killed the child? Now the child is unexpectedly alive to appear such a situation of ‘saving a life’. There is no need to argue morally for the director, she also wanted to kill at first It’s the child’s! It’s just that the child is still alive.”

(Editor in charge: Tang Zheng)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/10/06/a103544939.html