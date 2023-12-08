The “dirty” truth about taking off your shoes at the door of the house

The Dangers and Benefits of Taking Off Shoes at Home

The holiday season is upon us, and many people are preparing to host or attend gatherings at their homes. However, germ-conscious hosts are facing a dilemma – should they ask their guests to take off their shoes at the door, especially for formal or cocktail parties? This issue was highlighted in a 2003 episode of “Sex and the City,” where the iconic Carrie Bradshaw was asked to leave her expensive shoes at the door during a baby shower, only to have them stolen.

But aside from being a plot point in a beloved TV show, the question of whether taking off shoes at the door can slow the spread of germs in a home is a valid concern. According to experts, there’s significant evidence to support the idea. Research has shown that the soles of shoes can carry a high concentration of bacteria, including E. coli and other harmful pathogens. Some studies have even found traces of pesticide residues and heavy metals on shoe soles, which can be brought into the home from outside environments.

Before asking guests to remove their shoes, experts recommend ensuring that the house is as dust-free as possible. Using a damp mop and cloth to clean horizontal surfaces is one effective method of removing toxins. If the house is older or located in an area with high levels of lead outdoors, using a cleaning solution and a rinse bucket is advisable.

While the practice of removing shoes at the door does have health benefits, it’s also essential to consider the comfort of guests. Providing washable slippers or non-slip socks can be a thoughtful gesture, ensuring guests’ comfort while minimizing the entry of germs and potentially toxic dust.

So, while taking off shoes at the door may seem like a hassle, it’s a small step that can go a long way in safeguarding the health of your household. While it didn’t prevent Carrie’s shoes from being stolen, it’s definitely a practice worth considering for homeowners and party hosts during the holiday season.

