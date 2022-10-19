A project shared by the municipalities of the Oderzo and Motta area which aims to give young people a new mentality, more open to the issues of disability. This is the basic objective of the disability manager that the Municipalities of the Ipa Opitergino-Mottense have identified in Rodolfo Dalla Mora.

The specific projects have yet to be approved and will also be evaluated in relation to their cost, but one thing is clear: “The priority is not to break down this or that barrier, or at least we don’t want to stop there,” says Maria Scardellato, mayor opitergina and president of the IPA.

For this reason the center of the project will be the schools, to be intercepted in the most massive way possible and to be involved with meetings and special courses that will be studied by Dalla Mora and financed by the individual municipal administrations. “We want to accustom our children to a new mentality, so that we arrive at a point where we spontaneously pay attention to the problems of disabled people that we usually do not see,” continues Scardellato.

All the municipalities of the IPA will participate in the project, borrowed from the one carried out already in Treviso, an entity involved for the first time in this type of project, with the addition of Meduna, who had left the institution a few months ago. «We have gone from the concept of the disabled as disabled to more“ cultural ”meanings that aim to make everyone participate in a society. But there is still a long way to go, ”said Dalla Mora himself, a disability manager of the Treviso Municipality recently.