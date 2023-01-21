[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 21, 2023]The disappearance case of Hu Xinyu in mainland China has not yet been resolved. According to the news on the Internet, Dr. Li Changyu, a well-known Chinese-American “detective”, expressed his opinion on the Hu case. He believes that it is impossible for Hu Xinyu to leave school. The key to obtaining evidence is the closed-circuit television video in the campus, and whether the video at the school gate shows that there were vehicles entering and leaving at the time of the incident.

On January 18, Song Zude, a well-known microblogger in mainland China, posted two microblogs in a row, revealing the news of Hu Xinyu’s disappearance. Criminal investigation master.

Netizens speculated that the well-known detective Song said might be Dr. Li Changyu, a well-known Chinese-American criminal investigation expert. Netease, a mainland portal website, published an article saying that Li Changyu talked about his views on the case of Hu Xinyu.

According to the report, Li Changyu said that he had never been to the scene, and only talked about similar cases. Judging from the known situation, Li Changyu judged that it was unlikely that Hu Xinyu would leave the school on his own, because there was no trace of going out, and Hu Xinyu might have been killed. hide in school.

Regarding this point, netizens also have a lot to add. At that time, the country was in the period of epidemic prevention and control, and code scanning was required everywhere, and there were monitoring everywhere. Without these, it would be difficult for a person to move a single step.

Another point that Li Changyu mentioned is that cases without loopholes may be committed collectively and with a unified caliber. When a group of people commit crimes, as long as one person is breached, the truth will be revealed to the world.

Douyin user “The Most Beautiful Flower” said in the video that Dr. Li Changyu said the above opinion in an interview with “Huaqiao Daily”. The video also said that Dr. Lee believed that it was impossible for a 15-year-old child to have such a thoughtful and well-planned ability to live outside without leaving any traces.

NTD reporters were unable to find the Huaqiao Daily report. However, in the “Sing Tao Daily” report on January 9, Li Changyu responded to the rumors on the Internet that he would arrive in Jiangxi to help investigate the case.

Li Changyu refuted the rumors and said that he had retired three years ago, and now he will no longer accept new cases except for the unsolved cases entrusted by the government for many years. He has no plans to go to Jiangxi recently, but will go to Taiwan and India to give lectures.

When it comes to disappearance cases, Li Changyu said that the key to obtaining evidence in campus disappearance cases like Hu Xinyu’s is the closed-circuit television footage in the campus, whether the video at the school gate shows that there are vehicles entering and leaving at the time of the incident, the height of the school wall, and whether there are any holes left on the wall. There are clues. In addition, the mobile phone of the missing person is also a key point, and the recipient of the last mobile phone message sent before the disappearance should be listed as the key point of interrogation.

Li Changyu is a criminal forensics expert of Chinese descent in the United States. He has participated in the investigation of more than 6,000 major criminal cases in various states in the United States and 17 countries around the world. The “Watergate Incident”, the Clinton affair case, the “9.11 Incident”, the murder of American football star Simpson’s wife, the forensic investigation of the Yugoslav genocide of 10,000 people, and the “3.19 Shooting Case” by Lu Xiulian, etc., are called “contemporary Sherlock Holmes”. .

On October 14, 2022, Hu Xinyu disappeared at school during his school days. During this period, his family members searched for him in many ways, and many netizens and enthusiastic people also kept asking and paying attention, but there is no information so far.

In order to find the child, Hu Xinyu’s family paid a lot of money to hire a private detective. The school’s surveillance showed that on the day Hu Xinyu disappeared, an abnormal vehicle stopped at the school cafeteria, and then the car passed the hospital and went to the riverside. The private detective speculated that Hu Xinyu was probably thrown from the balcony on the second floor by the murderer, and then fell on the coal pile at the entrance of the cafeteria on the first floor, and was taken away by a vehicle to destroy his body.

What puzzled many netizens was that, although Hu Xinyu had been missing for more than 90 days, the Jiangxi police refused to make the case of Hu Xinyu a criminal case.

Some netizens said that if the police file a criminal case and conduct professional criminal investigation by the police, it will be the biggest breakthrough in solving the mystery of Hu Xinyu’s disappearance. However, no matter how much Hu Xinyu’s family begged, the Jiangxi police have not filed a case so far.

