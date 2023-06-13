The disappearance of Silvio Berlusconi, the memory of politicians from Prato [notiziediprato.it]

In 2009 the visit to Prato for the administration. Two Azzurri who knew him closely, Erica Mazzetti and Giorgio Silli

Even politicians from Prato remember Silvio Berlusconi, who died today in Milan at the age of 86. At the forefront are those who have decided to join his political project by joining Forza Italia, Erica Mazzetti, who is still part of it and was elected deputy under this banner, and Giorgio Silli, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs who instead decided a few years ago to follow Giovanni Toti while remaining inside the breakfast.

“Today ends an era. Silvio Berlusconi made the history of our country. – Silli says – It was a great honor to know him and share many political battles with him. I will never forget his passion for politics, his tenacity and his energy. I remember the times he gathered “his young people” to confront each other and discuss the noble art of politics. How many things you taught us. Rest in peace President “.

Among other things, Berlusconi stopped off in the city. It was 2009, for the administrative elections, won in the municipal elections with the civic mayor Roberto Cenni and lost by a whisker in the Province with Cristina Attucci, close to Forza Italia.

“Today is the most difficult day for all of us but today we are even more certain and convinced in carrying on your story, which is our story, a story of freedom. We owe it to you, President Berlusconi. – Erica Mazzetti -Thanks to you and only to you have many “strangers” been able to engage in politics in a free, constructive and pragmatic way, for the good of the country we love. Only you have taught us to be freer and to aim for the maximum, even overcoming endless hardships, like you alone you have demonstrated. It will remain, forever, the example of a great national and international leader, revolutionary and successful in politics and in every other sector. Your life has been full of successes, what I feel is more important – underlines Mazzetti – it is having given space to a culture of freedom, which was lacking in Italy: it is the most precious gift you have given to all of us. This is a great political legacy. The extraordinary man has left us, his example is in us and every day we will give substance to his vision of freedom”.