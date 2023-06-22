The discipline of being resilient

“We all have a thousand internal processes, some related to health, others financial and others emotional, I believe that this is part of our day-to-day life and the important thing is to keep going and be resilient”

In the city of Pereira, on the occasion of the celebration of ‘Family Week’ organized by the Secretary for Women, Family and Social Development in alliance with Comfamiliar Risaralda, the forum ‘Woman and resilience, overcoming family challenges’ was held, The special guest was Mariana Mesa, from Pereira considered one of the best tennis players in Colombia, political scientist, tennis commentator, Masterchef Celebrity season 2 finalist and also a speaker, she shared with the attendees one by one the struggles she has overcome since she was a child and that today She continues to face because she is currently experiencing a breast cancer process that, instead of weakening her spirit, has only made her stronger and braver. “The most wonderful thing about tennis is the family that is beginning to be built and that today gives me support” Mariana Mesa.

HIS STORY

Mariana started playing tennis at the age of seven, at eight she became a national champion, when she was barely 11 she experienced the detachment from her family seeking to make her dream as a professional tennis player come true, while finding a reason to escape physical violence that her brother exercised over her, then she moved to Bogotá to live with an aunt. At the age of 14, he signs with an international team and thus has the opportunity to travel around the world to more than 30 countries, at the age of 20 he retires after the Olympic Games in Sydney in Australia, because he lived on behalf of one of his trainers gender violence.

She returned to Colombia to graduate in Political Science, she decided on this career because her dream was to reach Coldeportes at that time and from there prevent cases of gender abuse like the one she experienced, but her plans were changing, so While she was studying, she dedicated herself to being a tennis coach. This woman always dreamed of being a mother and at the age of 30 ‘Solomon’ came into her life, taking over her life and awakening even more sweetness in her heart.

RESILIENCE, THE CONSTANT OF HIS LIFE

In an interview with ‘El Diario’, he also shared that sport has helped him a lot to assume the health process that he is going through in a positive way and with a lot of energy, because it has also allowed him to reap the fruits of his sports discipline. “I believe that sport has left me many things and I have to thank all those years of work, traveling the world, and a lot of sacrifice for that. Today I am seeing that I am a very strong, very brave woman who suddenly When I was younger I didn’t believe it” When asked about his role as a tennis commentator, he replied that this profession filled him with emotion because it has allowed him to talk about his passion for this sport, and he assured that when he is in better health he will return to this stage since the channel for the who works waiting with open arms. “I can’t wait to sit down to comment on tennis and broadcast a match because I feel very happy doing it”

Regarding her experience in the Masterchef reality show, she stated that it was a very nice process because it started with a low profile, and she was chosen last in the field challenges, but little by little she gained ground, she also said that she has always liked it cooking a lot and that sporting discipline most likely also paid off in this experience in which she reached the final and although she did not win the maximum title, it was a great triumph for her. “The only thing that mattered to me was what my son told me ‘Mom, the only thing I ask of you is that they don’t take you out first”

Between beautiful memories and a couple of tears, the attendees enjoyed this meeting.