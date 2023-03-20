The renowned actress Laura Rodríguez, in addition to her career on Colombian television, remembered for her leading role in ‘Amor Sincero’ as ‘Marbelle’ and Patricia Acosta in the novel about Diomedes Díaz, is also a businesswoman in the food sector.

After suffering a facial paralysis in 2021which distanced her from acting, samaria has dedicated herself to creating content for her social networks, ranging from care tips to avoid stress even cooking recipes.

Laura Rodríguez is the owner of the venture ‘Wualá Cakes‘, related to the distribution and preparation of artisan cakes. Through Instagram, it promotes and shares with its users all the news about your cakes.

Similarly, as a result of the consequences of her health problem, the actress takes advantage of the reach of her Instagram account with more than 878,000 followers to share tips and advice related to treatment that helped her recover.

with the hashtag #Queelestrésnoteparalicethe winner of Breakthrough Actress of the Year 2016, shares massages and exercises ‘self-love‘ for his followers.

Rodríguez participated in almost one ten novels, among them, Diomedes, El Cacique de La Junta; The poster of the toads: The Origin; The mom of 10; Search Block; The law of the heart and the Emergency Room.