THE DISGRACE OF THE POOR IN A COUNTRY WHERE HEALTH AND LIFE HAVE A PRICE « cde News

NATIONALS (Health, by editorial) We want to share with you the ordeal of two families who are victims of the health system that, although it was always precarious in Paraguay, before, those who went to the hospital were at least treated by real professionals, who drove accurate and updated information, even balanced with natural medicine because we know that many cases can be helped by medicinal plants by making infusions or vaporizations, but it turns out that today doctors are all received from briefcase universities, they only appear on paper and in reality they do not have knowledge, to this is added the lack of interest and empathy of all. It is a very serious crime what is happening in Paraguay with these universities and with these supposed professionals who later go to Brazil mainly to take the revalidation to be able to practice there as doctors and fail to pass the exams, what is more, the news of the massive postponement It was echoed internationally, but here in Paraguay if you can stay to practice without any problem, we share with you two very recent cases with useless doctors and people who are in charge of hospitals making fun of people’s health. They are passing the course until finishing the degree because they pay, universities are enabled because there is money in the middle and this great deal has an impact on citizens who cannot go to more competent doctors, if the poor person does not matter alive, sick or dead.

This is how a 2-year-old boy from the city of Villarrica del Espíritu Santo finds his liver destroyed due to the bad indication of the doctor who treated him at the IPS in the city of Guairena, where this crazy woman told him 10 ml of corticosteroids totally out of place causing severe damage to the child’s body. This is just one example of negligence on the part of these so-called professionals.

On the other hand, we have a baby less than a year old who, in her mother’s arms, went several times to the Hernandarias District Hospital where she could never be diagnosed with assertiveness for the ailment that was afflicting her, which is why today she must be amputated. of four fingers of her small hand, the mother said that every time she was attended by residents and that they could not find a diagnosis, first they said it was an earache, then chikungunya, then dengue and finally in Asunción she was diagnosed with pneumonia Bilateral, when it was late and the oxygenation to his little hand was obstructed and led to necrosis of his little fingers that now must be amputated so as not to lose his entire hand.

