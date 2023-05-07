The disgraceful fall of Eduard Heger and the future of Slovak democracy

“A person who wants to be good in all circumstances will certainly lose among others who are not good.” This is a quote by Niccolo Machiavelli, who understood politics and the human soul like few others.

Eduard Heger, who announced the end of his reign, probably didn’t read Machiavelli, but even if he did, he probably wouldn’t have learned from him. As Machiavelli writes: “It is impossible to convince a person who is lucky in his behavior that he would do better if he changed it.”

Heger wanted to be good in all circumstances and believed in his luck. He became prime minister only thanks to him. Now it has left him. There is no reason to feel sorry for him, because with his behavior, which he refused to change, he contributed to chaos and people’s distrust of democracy.

For example, he should not have been good to Igor Matovič, but to democracy, so he should have gotten rid of him a long time ago.

This government was formed three years ago thanks to a popular revolt against corruption during the Robert Fico era. Now it’s ending after a corruption scandal, when one minister asked another minister for a subsidy for his company and the latter gave it to him.

It is hard to imagine a more humiliating fall. However, Heger’s disgrace has much larger dimensions than the misery of one human fate.