The disgust of the fire department with Katia Ospino: “We will take disciplinary measures”

After a surprise visitthe journalist and candidate for Governor of Cesar, Katia Ospino, published on his social networks some photos with members of the body of Valledupar firefighters. In the photos you can see the candidate for Citizen Force with the helmet on and doing the exercise of the firefighters, whom he called heroes.

In their social networks, the reactions were positive, however, in a sector of the fire brigade did not like the visit. With the commander’s signature Alexey Petit, the institution published a statement rejecting the event. (View document)

“This political act within the institution is rejected by the command and we consider it absolutely reprehensible from the point of view of our current firefighter statutes”, accuses the statement.

“PROSELYTISM PROHIBITED”

In the letter they indicated that all the units and employees of the volunteer fire brigade of Valledupar who participated in the act (uniformed or not), “have breached the proscription to participate in Politics inside the fire facilities”.

And it is that article 13 of the statutes establishes that it is “Absolutely prohibited political and religious proselytism among all personnel”. For this reason, they assured that they will take “the corresponding disciplinary measures to prevent this situation from recurring”.

