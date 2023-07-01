Home » The dispatch of Flavia Dos Santos against Claudia López for insecurity
News

The dispatch of Flavia Dos Santos against Claudia López for insecurity

by admin
The dispatch of Flavia Dos Santos against Claudia López for insecurity

One of the women who always recommends Colombians about sexual and reproductive health is Flavia Dos Santosthe psychologist from Brazil dispatched on her Twitter account about claudia lopezdue to what happens in Bogotá with transportation and insecurity.

And it is that a few days ago the perception of insecurity in Bogotá was affected by what happened to a worker from a delivery application, who was left with nothing in the middle of the seventh race, when he was going to distribute one of the orders that he had for the north of the city.

It may interest you: Who is behind the YouTube channel ‘Without a specific role’?

Now, the Brazilian citizen decided to speak out strongly about what happened with transportation and insecurity, in addition to sending López a taunt about what the National Police does, in these transportation cases, since many citizens have denounced irregularities.

The trill mentioned by Flavia Dos Santos, speaking of Claudia López

“From my experience, of those who spend the day from one place to another, the police in Bogotá go through the streets on a motorcycle, and the one who goes behind, looking on the cell phone for the license plates of the cars to fine the expired SOAT, while the thieves work! Because the Mayor hates drivers, I imagine that the persecution is directed towards the cars and not towards the thieves… ”, commented Dos Santos, on his Twitter account.

Bogotá and its robberies that resemble the popular game GTA

Insecurity in Bogotá has progressively escalated to be the main concern of the inhabitants of the country’s capital. The constant robberies, already part of the rolo panorama, have ceased to exist only in the darkness of the night to take place in broad daylight and on main avenues.

See also  Mayor Claudia López announced the demolition of a new “pot” in Los Mártires

One of the most striking cases was that of the seventh avenue with 94 on June 29 at noon. Two men stole a motorcycle and, with firearms drawn, intimidated several of the drivers who were moving south. One of the private vehicle drivers was shot and is recovering.

In trend: Óscar Iván Zuluaga would know of Odebrecht bribes in his 2014 campaign

The striking thing about the scene, recorded from mobile phones by citizens who had a good observation point, is similar to that of any edition of the famous Grand Theft Auto video game franchise: armed robbery, shots at the slightest resistance and criminals going down from vehicles to passengers or drivers, all in order to stay with the cars and flee from the police.

You may also like

Uncem, “Calabria takes up the challenge of Green...

Walmart holds a small market to promote products...

7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her stepfather...

Gay pride in Lecce, mayor ‘trust politics’ –...

Usulután producers receive Agricultural Packages

Cuban Passports Extended to Ten Years for Adults...

Albania: the mujahideen and national security / Albania...

Athletics events begin at the Central American and...

Elder Dayán and Rafael María Díaz surprised by...

Ghedi: change of command at the helm of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy