The dispatch of Flavia Dos Santos against Claudia López for insecurity

One of the women who always recommends Colombians about sexual and reproductive health is Flavia Dos Santosthe psychologist from Brazil dispatched on her Twitter account about claudia lopezdue to what happens in Bogotá with transportation and insecurity.

And it is that a few days ago the perception of insecurity in Bogotá was affected by what happened to a worker from a delivery application, who was left with nothing in the middle of the seventh race, when he was going to distribute one of the orders that he had for the north of the city.

Now, the Brazilian citizen decided to speak out strongly about what happened with transportation and insecurity, in addition to sending López a taunt about what the National Police does, in these transportation cases, since many citizens have denounced irregularities.

The trill mentioned by Flavia Dos Santos, speaking of Claudia López

“From my experience, of those who spend the day from one place to another, the police in Bogotá go through the streets on a motorcycle, and the one who goes behind, looking on the cell phone for the license plates of the cars to fine the expired SOAT, while the thieves work! Because the Mayor hates drivers, I imagine that the persecution is directed towards the cars and not towards the thieves… ”, commented Dos Santos, on his Twitter account.

Bogotá and its robberies that resemble the popular game GTA

Insecurity in Bogotá has progressively escalated to be the main concern of the inhabitants of the country’s capital. The constant robberies, already part of the rolo panorama, have ceased to exist only in the darkness of the night to take place in broad daylight and on main avenues.

One of the most striking cases was that of the seventh avenue with 94 on June 29 at noon. Two men stole a motorcycle and, with firearms drawn, intimidated several of the drivers who were moving south. One of the private vehicle drivers was shot and is recovering.

The striking thing about the scene, recorded from mobile phones by citizens who had a good observation point, is similar to that of any edition of the famous Grand Theft Auto video game franchise: armed robbery, shots at the slightest resistance and criminals going down from vehicles to passengers or drivers, all in order to stay with the cars and flee from the police.

