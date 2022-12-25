The first priority is to effectively ensure that patients receive medical treatment

Protect people’s lives and health

The scheduling meeting of the leading group of the city’s response to the new crown pneumonia epidemic was held Hosted by Zhang Qixiang

On the evening of December 24, Zhang Qixiang, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, presided over a scheduling meeting of the leading group of the city’s response to the new crown pneumonia epidemic, listened to relevant work reports, and further studied and deployed key tasks. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control in the new stage. The goals should be clarified, the tasks should be further refined, and the responsibilities should be implemented again. Multiple measures should be taken at the same time, and precise coordination should be carried out to effectively ensure the first priority of patients’ medical treatment. The bottom line of preventing severe illness and disease death is to protect the life safety and health of the people with all efforts.

Dai Shoulun, Liang Ye, Yan Honglei, Feng Yanping, Zheng Guozhi, Li Mian, Luan Zhicheng,Zhang Haimagnificent,Feng Xin, Tan Lewei and Yin Xifeng attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that in the face of the new situation and new challenges of epidemic prevention and control, it is necessary to implement the “Twenty Articles” and “New Ten Articles” in detail and concretely, and implement the epidemic prevention and control and medical treatment in place. Further expand medical resources and medical service supply, scientifically set up, supplement and optimize fever clinics (consultation rooms) to ensure that all should be set up and opened as much as possible. It is necessary to allocate sufficient emergency operation force, improve the connection of various processes, expand and transform critical care resources, improve the ability to treat critically ill patients, and allow critically ill patients to receive timely and effective treatment. It is necessary to further strengthen the service guarantee of key groups and key places, strengthen grid-based surveys, and focus on finding out the number of key personnel in rural areas, elderly care institutions, and child welfare institutions, such as “one old and one young”, to fully grasp the health status and effectively ensure that medicines are available , There is a doctor to consult, and there is a place to save. It is necessary to tighten the responsibilities of medical associations, improve the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment mechanism, scientifically guide patients to seek medical treatment in an orderly manner, and better safeguard the health of the people.

The meeting emphasized that special work teams at the city, district and county (city) levels should enhance their sense of urgency, seize the window period, race against time to improve the ability to guarantee the supply of key drugs and epidemic prevention materials, and dynamically monitor the sales of medical materials in retail pharmacies, medical institutions, and designated pharmacies. Reserves, increase procurement efforts, and deliver in an accurate and orderly manner. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, continue to promote the vaccination of the new crown virus, and make every effort to receive as many vaccines as possible, and build a solid immune barrier. It is necessary to build a strong work system that connects the top and bottom and implements effectively, adheres to problem orientation, strengthens analysis and judgment, does not ignore any link, does not let go of any detail, discovers problems in time, dispatches and solves them in a timely manner, and further promotes the improvement of quality and speed of various tasks. Efficient, solid and meticulous.

The meeting was held in the form of a video conference, and the main responsible comrades of the party and government of each district and county (city) participated in the meeting at the branch venue.

