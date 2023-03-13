Analysis of the ISW: Now the dispute between Putin’s most important men in the Ukraine war is escalating

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are not on good terms with each other. The conflict between the two men is said to have reached a new high, say experts from the Institute for the Study of War.

A bitter battle has been raging in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut for months. The defenders are fighting there primarily against the Russian mercenary force Wagner, and both sides are apparently recording high losses. “Wagner’s assault groups are attacking from several directions,” Ukrainian land forces commander Olexander Syrskyj said on Monday. “They are trying to break through the defenses of our forces and advance into the city center.” According to their own statements, the Ukrainian units inflicted “noticeable losses” on the enemy with artillery and tanks. If you believe them, the Wagner group is not doing well. And the British secret service also assumes that the mercenary force could soon have a personnel problem due to a lack of recruitment opportunities. Conflict reaches new heights in Bachmut Half of the former prisoners Wagner gladly deployed are said to have fallen victim to the heavy fighting. The Ministry of Defense in London also pointed out that Moscow had denied Wagner boss Prigozhin the opportunity to continue recruiting mercenaries in prisons.

“If the ban continues, Prigozhin will likely be forced to reduce the scope or intensity of Wagner operations in Ukraine,” the London assessment said. According to that

„Institute for the Study of War“ (ISW)

the Wagner boss was able to increase his troops by recruiting prisoners by 40,000 mercenaries. Due to the Kremlin veto, he has lost access to new powers for the time being. The ISW experts see this as a show of force by the Russian Defense Ministry. On top of that, the Kremlin is said to be withholding new ammunition from Prigozhin. He had sent a representative to Moscow to ask for supplies. But he didn’t even get a chance to speak. Prigozhin is said to have threatened to withdraw his soldiers It is not surprising that the Russian Defense Ministry, headed by Sergey Shoigu Prigozhin, got in the way. The ISW has been reporting for some time on the rivalry between the two men, who play an extremely important role for warmonger Putin in the Ukraine war. And Marcus Matthias Keupp, who has worked as a lecturer in military economics at the ETH Zurich Military Academy since 2013, said a few days ago in an interview with FOCUS online: “The two are arguing about who has the greater influence in the Russian state. Wagner tries to portray himself as a competent fighter. Schoigu is trying to discredit Wagner.”

The experts at the Institute for the Study of War believe that the conflict has now reached a new high. Prigozhin is said to have even threatened to withdraw his soldiers from Bakhmut. In addition, the Wagner boss is said to have accused the Russian Ministry of Defense of exploiting him and his men – even if only indirectly. After all, they bear the brunt of the war in Bachmut and are literally burned up. Prigozhin apparently misjudged the situation “These threats and complaints show that Prigozhin is aware of the seriousness of his conflict with the Ministry of Defense,” the ISW report said. Ultimately, the analysts assume that the Russian military leadership “burned out” the Wagner mercenaries in Bakhmut in order to take over the region at their expense and at the same time weaken Prigozhin’s influence. The fact that it could come to this is possibly due to a misjudgment by the Wagner boss. According to the ISW report, he apparently assumed that Ukrainian forces would withdraw from the city for fear of a total encirclement. Almost voluntarily. That’s why he is said to have even offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to withdraw his soldiers from Bakhmut within two days – by March 3. But this did not happen.

