The dispute continues between the Vice Prefect and the Prefect of Chimborazo

A confrontation that seems to never end. On the morning of Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in the auditorium of the Provincial Electoral Delegation of Chimborazo, the hearing of the complaint presented by the Vice Prefect of Chimborazo, Mónica Loza towards the current prefect, took place.

An alleged case of ‘political gender violence’ was filed in previous months by the Vice Prefect of Chimborazo Mónica Loza against the current prefect, Hermel Tayupanda, the hearing was held inside the auditorium of the Provincial Delegation of Chimborazo and was directed by Guillermo Ortega, Judge in charge of the case by the Contentious Electoral Tribunal (TCE), who described the incident as ‘a very serious electoral infraction’.

The complaint presented by Loza was made publicly through a press conference on July 5, 2023, where he showed the media a protection action against the current prefect of Chimborazo, Hermel Tayupanda Cuvi for political violence. The official claimed that Tayupanda sought to minimize his work and work in favor of the people of Chimborac, since according to her versions dictated at that press conference, the first provincial authority would have left her without his functions in the prefecture. “Enough of the abuse, arrogance and machismo towards women in politics,” she said.

This complaint triggered a legal confrontation between both officials, so much so that they are currently in trials and judicial hearings. On July 18, the first public hearing was held to resolve the protection action filed by Loza, whose objective was for the Criminal Guarantees Court of the province that was in charge of the case to declare the violation of these constitutional rights and mainly non-repetition measures are issued. However, the action would not have been accepted, so this action was presented to the (TCE) to inform the electoral authorities of these violations of rights that imply political violence.

Thus, this October 17, 2023, the second hearing was held that will determine the future of the provincial authorities in a period of 30 working days. “The TCE has jurisdiction to hear the complaints that are presented and also resolve them,” said Ortega, the judge in charge.

