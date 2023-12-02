The dispute continues over the agreement for water wells in Santa Marta

The Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco, has reiterated the urgent need for the signature of the mayor of Santa Marta, Virna Johnson, to advance the agreement aimed at the rehabilitation of water wells in the city.

The situation arose when, last June, The national government offered generous resources for an amount greater than 19 billion pesos to invest in projects that allow the expansion of the drinking water supply capacity in Santa Marta. However, Mayor Johnson chose not to accept such funds at that time.

In a recent intervention, Minister Velasco reported that she has asked Johnson to receive these resources immediately to avoid the loss of the budget assigned for the 2023 term.

The mayor’s response was immediate. In an official statement, Johnson called Velasco’s statements false and stated that Essmar, the company in charge of water service in Santa Marta, already has a signed document to advance the project designs. According to Johnson, The Ministry intended to advance the agreement with Findeter without requiring any approval from the District.

You may be interested in: How outrageous! Driver took taxi to the beach in Santa Marta

Minister Velasco used social media to reaffirm the need for Johnson’s signature. In a publication on He highlighted Johnson’s indispensable participation, in accordance with the decree 1425 of 2019which establishes the signature as a requirement for co-financing resources.

Velasco also reported that the Ministry formally received the El Curval project on August 10 and that it is in an advanced stage of evaluation. He explained that in joint technical tables the capacity of water sources to meet demand is being assessed, as well as the operating costs of pumping, among other aspects.

The figure: This project is budgeted for more than $1.5 billion and requires a contribution of $600 billion.

You may be interested: December is here and ‘La loca’ has already begun to wreak havoc in Santa Marta

Share this: Facebook

X

