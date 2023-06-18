Home » The dispute degenerates, a young man wounded with machetes in via Frascati [notiziediprato.it]
News

The dispute degenerates, a young man wounded with machetes in via Frascati [notiziediprato.it]

by admin
The dispute degenerates, a young man wounded with machetes in via Frascati [notiziediprato.it]

18.06.2023 h 12:07 comments

The dispute degenerates, a young man wounded with machetes in via Frascati

Yet another bloody grave in the streets of the historic centre. The victim is a 28-year-old who managed to escape the attacker and was rescued in the parking lot in via Pomeria

Another serious bloody event took place in the center of Prato and, once again, the protagonists are Maghrebi citizens, like those of the stabbing that took place a month ago in via Valentini and for which the carabinieri arrested the suspected wounder in recent days (LAWS).

This time it was a 28-year-old Moroccan who paid the price – as reported by La Nazione in the Prato report of today 18 June – struck in the forehead and in the arm by a cutting weapon, perhaps a machete. The episode took place around 17.30 yesterday afternoon in via Frascati, when witnesses saw the young man arguing with a compatriot. In a short while the dispute escalated and the weapon came out. The wounded man then managed to escape to the parking lot in via Pomeria, where he was rescued by 118 and by the police, who are now investigating the episode. The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital. Despite the seriousness of the wounds, fortunately, his life would not be in danger.
The municipal councilor of Fratelli d’Italia then intervened on the matter Patrizia Ovattonirenewing the invitation to the mayor and councilor for security to make greater use also of the municipal police in territorial control tasks, in order to integrate the work of the police forces: “We need a greater and better use of the municipal police on the of urban security – says Ovattoni -. “.

See also  PISA CHINESE FILM FESTIVAL - The 2023 edition is here

Related local editions:

Prato

Date of the news:
18.06.2023 h 12:07


  • Share


comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

You may also like

Russia: 750 Ukrainian soldiers were killed within 24...

Kaleidoscope

a camp dedicated to Kobe and Gigi Bryant...

From Monday first heat wave: 40 degrees expected...

“This year is the hottest year”… ‘El Niño’...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 23,...

A European commission of inquiry acquits Morocco of...

The important recognition that Nelsen Music received

An international warning about “Kimsuke”…and information about “phishing...

Diego Daza will launch his new album at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy