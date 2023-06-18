The dispute degenerates, a young man wounded with machetes in via Frascati [notiziediprato.it]

18.06.2023 h 12:07 comments

The dispute degenerates, a young man wounded with machetes in via Frascati

Yet another bloody grave in the streets of the historic centre. The victim is a 28-year-old who managed to escape the attacker and was rescued in the parking lot in via Pomeria

Another serious bloody event took place in the center of Prato and, once again, the protagonists are Maghrebi citizens, like those of the stabbing that took place a month ago in via Valentini and for which the carabinieri arrested the suspected wounder in recent days (LAWS).

This time it was a 28-year-old Moroccan who paid the price – as reported by La Nazione in the Prato report of today 18 June – struck in the forehead and in the arm by a cutting weapon, perhaps a machete. The episode took place around 17.30 yesterday afternoon in via Frascati, when witnesses saw the young man arguing with a compatriot. In a short while the dispute escalated and the weapon came out. The wounded man then managed to escape to the parking lot in via Pomeria, where he was rescued by 118 and by the police, who are now investigating the episode. The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital. Despite the seriousness of the wounds, fortunately, his life would not be in danger.

The municipal councilor of Fratelli d’Italia then intervened on the matter Patrizia Ovattonirenewing the invitation to the mayor and councilor for security to make greater use also of the municipal police in territorial control tasks, in order to integrate the work of the police forces: “We need a greater and better use of the municipal police on the of urban security – says Ovattoni -. “.