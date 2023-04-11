The Arbitral Award of October 3, 1899 meant territorial dispossession against Venezuela at a time when our country was experiencing a huge political crisis. President Ignacio Andrade lacked leadership and authority, which worsened with the invasion of Cipriano Castro at the head of the Restoring Liberal Revolution. The atmosphere was dominated by chaos, anarchy, a shaky government and division among Venezuelans.

The situation was very different during the government of Rómulo Betancourt. For this reason, on November 12, 1962, Foreign Minister Marcos Falcón Briceño denounced the Arbitration Award of 1899 in a historic speech before the United Nations. On that occasion, Falcón Briceño stressed that the Award was null and void because, among other reasons, it lacks motivation, contains ultra petiteviolated the principle of impartiality and is the product of fraud against Venezuela.

As a consequence of the foregoing, the United Kingdom agrees to negotiate with Venezuela on our country’s territorial claim. Then, on February 17, 1966, in the government of Raúl Leoni, Foreign Minister Ignacio Iribarren Borges signed the Geneva Agreement. This agreement seeks a “practical and satisfactory” settlement of the dispute. In addition to this diplomatic achievement, Venezuela has solid historical titles, as the Jesuit priest Hermann González Oropeza demonstrated in his book Atlas of the cartographic history of Venezuela. In this work he reports that England, at the moment of recognizing the independence of Venezuela, pointed out that our “country extends along the North Sea from the Essequibo River or the confines of the Province of Guyana.”

It is admitted that the Geneva Agreement has been a significant achievement of Venezuelan diplomacy. And it was in a democracy when the country was led by a civil leadership of recognized political, intellectual and moral prestige. It was the combination of statesmanlike political leaders with efficient diplomacy, based on meritocracy. Venezuela was a rich country and there was unity around this fundamental national problem.

This matter was processed under the inspiration of the Geneva Agreement until the strategy changed abruptly on February 20, 2004, when President Hugo Chávez, on a visit to Guyana, stated: “The Venezuelan government will not be an obstacle to any project to be conducted in the Essequibo, and whose purpose is to benefit its inhabitants”. As of that date, Guyana radicalized its position in the dispute and thus intends to separate from the Geneva Agreement, as evidenced by its subsequent conduct.

To this must be added that in 2007 President Chávez committed another imprudence by proclaiming that the Venezuelan claim began “because of pressure from the United States to destabilize the communist government of Chaddy Jagan.” Ideological dogmatism, the mania for seeing the “empire” everywhere, and circumstantial political interests prevailed over the commitment to Venezuela. You have to recognize the mistakes made -by whoever- so as not to repeat them. What it is about is getting rid of ideological solidarities in order to be able to make the best defense of Venezuelan interests.

The ideological management of this vital issue for Venezuela has harmed us. The influence of Castroism on the “Bolivarian Revolution” cannot go unnoticed. And Cuba’s position in this conflict has historically been contrary to Venezuelan interests. This is demonstrated by the statement of Ricardo Alarcón, Cuban foreign minister at the time, who on October 7, 1981 stated to the four winds: “The Venezuelan claim is proof of expansionism and Guyana has the full right to enjoy its entire territory with full freedom”. These are objective facts that cannot be forgotten.

Thus, Guyana takes advantage of the internal division between Venezuelans and the high level of conflict to raise its claim against Venezuela before the International Court of Justice in March 2018. In this way the case was prosecuted; and thus they intend to separate from the Geneva Agreement.

In this context, the two decisions issued by the ICJ in the process raised by Guyana are inscribed. The first was that of December 18, 2020, in which he affirmed his jurisdiction to hear the controversy. The second is the recent one issued on April 6 that rejected the argument made by Venezuela on the inadmissibility of Guyana’s claim. Now it is up to the ICJ to rule on the merits of the controversy. This situation is lucidly examined by the professor and academic Héctor Faúndez in his article entitled “Venezuela before the ICJ in the Essequibo case: Second notice!” (The National: 7.04.2023).

Faced with the ICJ decision on April 6, the government reacted with a statement published that same day in which the idea that Venezuela could abandon the process before the ICJ slipped through. The same doubt arises from the statements of Samuel Moncada (ambassador to the UN and agent of Venezuela in the ICJ in the dispute with Guyana) on April 6, made on Venezolana de Televisión. Ambassador Moncada explains the situation and from what he says one perceives that he is considering abandoning the case. Hopefully my perception is wrong and that it is not so. What would Venezuela gain if the government decides to abandon the process? Nothing, because “Venezuela’s participation in the proceedings before the International Court of Justice guarantees that our arguments will be heard”, as Professor Faúndez rightly states in the aforementioned article. Abandoning the process would be giving up presenting the counter-memorial and defending Venezuela. The trial would continue without our participation until the final sentence is pronounced. Here there is no room to make more mistakes or to handle the matter under the cloak of exclusion and improvisation. It is a state matter. That and nothing else.

The government must convene Venezuelan experts without political sectarianism or ideological dogmatism to prepare the counter-memorial and exercise the best defense of our country. A team of Venezuelan experts (diplomats, jurists, historians, geographers, economists and engineers) advised by international experts -with experience and authority in matters of public international law- who can write the arguments in a language that the judges who are going to decide understand the merit of the matter.

With national unity and a qualified team, our country will be in a better position to demonstrate that the Award of 1899 is invalid, that it is the product of fraud, and that Venezuela has clear titles that demonstrate that the disputed territory historically belongs to us.

The necessary unity in this matter must be promoted from the government. It should not be limited to calling meetings to inform what is intended to be done, but to consult Venezuelans who know the matter to design our strategy.

All sectors, civilian and military, must live up to the historic commitment and act great.

@rescovar

