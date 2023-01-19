In April 2022, the installation of two Geotubes was proposed as a pilot plan for the problem that occurs in Playa Salguero due to coastal erosion, with an initial cost of $117 million, Permits were already available for the intervention of both the Gaira river for the supply of sediment and the intervention of the beach by Dimar.



It may interest you: Coastal erosion continues to ‘swallow’ Playa Salguero

For 9 months the District was in charge to delay this contract with the company geosolutionswith contracts they come and go putting all possible obstacles, the objective, to omit this plan that, if successful, could be applied to the entire Salguero coastline with a maximum cost of $5 billionto develop a project presented by the Mayor’s Office called Definitive Solution for Playa Salguero with a cost of $143 billion.

The pilot plan seeks to mitigate coastal erosion that has destroyed more than 5 meters of sand in the last two years.

Several aggravating factors have this handling by the District:

1.- Submit a project without any oceanographic study which the Citizen Oversight Office for mitigation and solution to the problem of coastal erosion in Playa salguerohas requested these studies on different occasions without any response.



You may also be interested in: Mitigation of coastal erosion in Salguero will be $117 million



The oceanographic characteristics of Playa Salguero present a retreat of its sand margin and due to the rainy or summer season, the shoreline of the beach will change.

2.- In any case, to be able to develop any type of project, it must be framed in a master plan that was required by ruling of the State Councilwhich has not been submitted.

Read more: Inhabitants of Playa Salguero denounce that they are prohibited from working to contain erosion

3.- In November 2022, the oversight was invited by the second commission of the District council to take part in a debate in which the Mayor’s Office, according to resolution 010 requested debt approval for $80 billion, for 4 projects including $27 billion, to Salguero Beach. In our intervention we gave a favorable concept for these resources that in principle and raised by the Infrastructure manager they were to make 4 spurs in T, we left clarity before the three sessions, that these be left in reserve resources to see the result of the Geotubeswhich, in case of having good results, only had to invest a much lower amount, generating savings on the investment.



Geotubes tend to provide higher strength than polyester tubing.

In Petition Rights sent to the Mayor’s Office and the infrastructure managementreject the pilot plan, to continue with a project that today does not comply with the provisions of the council decision of state nor with the test of the geotubes that could generate great savings for the city.

The oversight will carry out the corresponding legal procedures so that a community of workers and residents of the sector affected from More than 7 years with this problem.

More information: “We will discuss a $30 billion project to assist Playa Salguero”: Councilor Ruiz