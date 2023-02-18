At a work table with vendors and fishermen linked to the airport median, the Santa Marta mayor’s office held a dialogue regarding the parking issue to propose possible solutions, likewise, it continues to fulfill the commitment that was agreed last weekend, when the road was blocked.

“Solutions were sought that are aimed at enabling and building parking lots; therefore, in the short term the following was proposed: ask Aeropuertos de Oriente to assign some quotas with a value of a rate reduced by 50% that bathers can use that arrive at this beach and thus do not cause congestion on the road,” said the secretary of Mobility, Multimodal and Sustainable, Ernesto Castro.



It must be remembered that many citizens and visitors were upset by the situation, taking into account that they could not park on the road that leads to the air terminal, mentioning that on some occasions passengers have missed their flights. Through this, the District made the decision to carry out mobility controls in the sector, emphasizing the congestion they generate in the area.

One of the main points, which they carried out at the work table, was to set up parking areas where people can leave their vehicles there, before entering the airport area. The opinion of the communities that work near this air terminal was very important in this meeting to find a solution to this situation.

“The vendors have shown their willingness to work with the administration and seek a joint solution, however, car parking will not be allowed in the sector and operations will continue,” said the official.

The Secretariats of Government, Health, Planning, Security, Economic Development and Competitiveness were also present at the meeting.