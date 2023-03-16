Home News The district of Western Estonia gets an additional seat in the Riigikogu
The district of Western Estonia gets an additional seat in the Riigikogu

Mart Maastik gets into the National Assembly. Photo: private collection

Riho Terras, who entered the Riigikogu on the list of the Isamaa party, will continue to work in the European Parliament, and his place in the Riigikogu will be taken by the chairman of the party’s council, Mart Maastik, who ran in the Hiiu, Lääne and Saaremaa districts. Maastik confirmed to Eesti Ekspres that he will become a member of parliament.

Maastik, which received a total of 855 votes in Läänemaa and the main islands and was only 11th in the district, was in ninth position in the general list of Isamaa, i.e. the first to be excluded from the National Assembly.

Based on the election results, Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE), Kalle Laanet (RE), Jaanus Karilaid (KE), Kalev Stoicescu (E200) and Madis Kallas (SDE) became members of the National Assembly from the 5th electoral district.

If any of the members of the Social Democrats and the Reform Party who got into the Riigikogu were to get a ministerial position, Reili Ranna (SDE), who is the first alternate member of both the candidates elected in the constituency and the candidates elected to the Riigikogu nationwide, and Urve Tiidus (RE), who is the first in the constituency and the third substitute nationally.

