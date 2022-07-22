The State Administration of Taxation held a press conference this morning (July 22), and the relevant person in charge introduced that the dividends of the large-scale value-added tax refund policy continued to be released, which increased cash flow for enterprises and boosted development confidence.

In terms of different industries, from April 1 to July 20, the manufacturing tax rebate was 484.4 billion yuan, accounting for 25.8%, and it was the industry that benefited the most.

In terms of enterprise scale, small and micro enterprises are the main beneficiaries. Among the taxpayers who have received tax refunds since April, the number of small and micro enterprises accounted for 93.7%, with a total tax refund of 795.1 billion yuan, accounting for 42.4%; the tax refund amount for medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises accounted for 22.2% and 35.4% respectively.

In terms of different regions, the total amount of tax rebates in the eastern region is relatively large, and market players received a total of 1,037.1 billion tax rebates, accounting for 55.2%.

Cai Zili, Chief Auditor and Director of the Revenue Planning and Accounting Department of the State Administration of Taxation:The dividends of the large-scale value-added tax refund policy continued to be released, and the “real money” was used to provide more market entities with “timely rain” of tax rebates, increasing cash flow, and playing a positive role in boosting the confidence of market entities and stimulating their vitality. .

According to the data of VAT invoices, in the second quarter, the expenditure on purchasing raw materials and other items of enterprises enjoying tax rebates increased by 12.3% year-on-year, which was 5.7 percentage points higher than that of enterprises without tax rebates.

Rapid economic growth. In the second quarter, the equipment investment of manufacturing enterprises that handled tax rebates increased by 11.9% year-on-year, an increase of 9.5 percentage points higher than that of enterprises without tax rebates; the sales revenue of high-tech enterprises that handled tax rebates increased by 10.4% year-on-year, an increase of 1.8 percentage points higher than that of enterprises without tax rebates.

In addition, in the second quarter, the average tax rebate of foreign-funded enterprises exceeded 5 million yuan, and they were mainly concentrated in large and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises, which played an important role in stabilizing foreign investment expectations.

(Editor in charge: Zhang Ziyi)