The Dynamic Monsignor Kpodzro (DMK) has a new General Coordination. Chaired by Paul Missiagbéto, the members of this new office were presented to media professionals this Friday, April 14, 2023 in Lomé.

This new team will, according to the general coordinator, continue the fight together with the Togolese people in a sacred commitment to ethics and political coherence.

“The DMK respects and will respect the contract it signed with the Togolese people, that of never betraying them for any reason whatsoever. Let us all stand up here and now to restore the Togolese people’s freedom and sovereignty,” said Paul Missiagbéto.

He added that his mission, in accordance with the charter, is to find the ways and means in relation with the Togolese people and the international community for the restitution of the victory of the presidential election of February 22, 2020 to the Togolese people, sole sovereign.

“The DMK is there and remains unwavering. I launch here a vibrant appeal to young people, to women, to trade unions, to civil society organizations, to political parties, to the living forces of the nation that we all need for a sacred alliance to bring about the victory won on 22 02 2020 and say a halt to sham elections so as to no longer be followers of an eternal restart”, suggested the general coordinator of the DMK.

Paul Missiagbéto also paid tribute to the previous team for their resistance and resilience and urged them to come back home.

Note that in the next few days, the DMK will strengthen its activities throughout the national territory together with the Togolese people.

Rachel Doubidji