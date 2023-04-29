The document “Interoperability models between storage systems” is online

The Agency for Digital Italy has today published an in-depth document on the interoperability of conservation systems which provides various food for thought on the subject.

In order to deepen the context of application of the guidelines on the electronic document, in fact, the Agency for Digital Italy has promoted the activation of a working table, in continuity with the Working Group on the Conservation Poles which , in June 2021, had produced the document “Definition of a reference model for conservation poles”.

By addressing the issues related to the interoperability between storage systems, the roundtable explored the issue of the exchange of Storage Packages with a view to strengthening the interoperability between storage poles. The theme of interoperability and the exchange of Archiving Packages between different storage systems and different conservatories, after nine years from the first introduction in the sector legislation, has assumed an ever greater importance and requires the elaboration of dedicated analyzes and insights, of which the document published today can represent the start.