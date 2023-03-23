Home News The document “Public value. Questions and answers” is online
News

by admin
The document public value. Questions and answers was born from the path of 90 laboratories, the Innovation Labs, led and coordinated by Formez PA in less than a year.

This work returns the main questions that emerged on the methods of drafting the Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization (PIAO).

A good PIAO improves the quality of the PA’s programmatic action, its reputation and attractiveness, as well as the achievement of the indicators envisaged for obtaining funds from the PNRR.

The text is divided into 5 sections.

  • general aspects of the strategic planning model and operational programming
  • definition and measurement of public value objectives
  • organizational performance
  • risk management, corruption risks and transparency
  • organizational and human capital management aspects

The questions collected in the laboratories come from administrations with 50 or more employees: the answers provided therefore do not take into account the simplified methods of drafting the PIAO that the legislator has provided for administrations with less than 50 employees.

Download the document “Public value. Questions and answers”

The initiative is part of the project “The participation of citizens and users in the process of measuring organizational performance and enhancing individual performance as a human resource management tool” of the Public Function Department implemented by Formez PA.

