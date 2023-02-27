There are several signatures of Petro ministers that appear in a 17-page text that, first, was known by La W, to become one of the first controversies of the week regarding the already controversial health reform.

Alejandro Gaviria (MinEducación), Cecilia López (MinAgricultura), José Antonio Ocampo (MinH) and Jorge Iván Gonzáles, director of the DNP, are among the officials.

The parliamentary procedure (in the seventh commission of the Chamber) is one of the points that most concern the ministers. According to them, there must be more rigor.

The officials defend the existence of a mixed system between EPS and state regulation. Presence in vulnerable areas is essential.

On the other hand, the General Budget Law is one of the concerns of the ministers, since they consider that the imminent approval of the reform would generate breaches of this and the medium-term fiscal framework.

They are also concerned that the health costs for the State end up doubling (they would go from 8 billion annually to 16).