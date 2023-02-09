By Sandra M. Ríos, creator of www.CineVistaBlog.com

after winning two separate awards at the Berlinale 2022 (the gold crystal of the Generation 14 Plus competition and the Teddy Award), one of the most important festivals in the world, and to go on an international tour where it garnered other recognitions, opens this weekend on billboards “Alis”, a documentary feature film that has an invisible protagonist, a character created for the story and that bears the film’s title, a fictional character fueled by the imagination of a group of young girls belonging to a public boarding school in Bogotá (La Arcadia), where they are welcomed. They are received there when for some reason they do not have the support of their parents and have turned to the streets.

The way in which it was decided to narrate it and what the playful exercise reveals is of such a level of power and truth that it moves and inspires and, very surely, the more than 20 prizes won have been due to this. Several of these recognitions have been granted by festival attendees, giving an idea of ​​the potential it has to connect with the public, one of the aspects that is insistently requested of national cinema.

“Premiering a film that has won all the audience awards at all the film festivals where it has been, I think it is a direct message to Colombian viewers so that they can connect with this story that has broken the hearts of the international audience that has seen her”, commented for EL NUEVO SIGLO Consuelo Castillo, director of DOC:CO, the distribution agency of this feature film and who also recognizes in it another series of key factors for its good reception.

“I also think it has to do with the fact that it is an honest film that has directors who have worked on their stories in such a way that they can connect with the public and be totally responsible with their processes. The film is a vindication of what it means to be a woman in this country, which is something we don’t see so much in our cinema and, furthermore, it also has to do with forgetting that border between documentary and fiction, without understanding that what exists they are just good movies,” Castillo said.

The title could have been “María”, “Alicia” or another number of popular names, but they opted for “Alis”, which, in addition to being short, rarely used and loud, intends to protect these young women and to highlight that what they say generates identity with many others that remain anonymous. The co-director, Clare Weiskopf, has insisted that they represent those who are often invisible. For almost 90 minutes, the viewer prepares to listen to them with no distractions other than a background that reminds us that despite what is revealed there, they are students, while each one, seated in a chair, answers a series of questions that begin when They are asked to close their eyes and imagine a fictional classmate. That is what “Alis” is all about, a judicious, conscious and respectful exercise where little by little fiction mixes with reality, fed with their own experiences –sometimes harsh, other times laughable–, where they speak of love with spontaneity and freedom. , of sexual awakening, of social and intrafamily violence, of drugs, their fears and their dreams.

It may interest you: “Floor is lava”, “Fotazo”, pieces that narrate Colombian art

In recent years we have seen a kind of rise in referential documentaries in Colombian cinema and stories that repeatedly talk about drug trafficking, violence and the peace process, so “Alis” bets on another horizon, that of childhood.

“It has always been very fashionable to talk about the environment, about saving the planet and all these things that are happening now, but very little about childhood and adolescence, because they are less sexy topics that sell less. In Colombia, big issues such as corruption, violence, criminal gangs, etc., have made childhood a secondary issue. This film is a call to look at ourselves inside our homes, how we were raised and how we are raising ourselves, because that is the key to making any changes. If we don’t put childhood and adolescence as a priority, we are going to continue dealing with all those complex and difficult-to-solve problems,” explains the other director of the film, Nicolás van Hemelryck, who learned a phrase when taking a certification in holistic therapy. that became a guide throughout the development stage: “the problem is not the way we relate to the planet, but the way we relate to our children.”

As happened with this story, which appeared in the lives of the directors when, after the equally well-received and award-winning “Amazona” (2017), they were invited to give documentary film workshops at these institutions. There was no casting process; In reality, there was not an election either, but rather it was a voluntary exercise in which more than 20 girls ended up participating.

Both in “Amazonas” and in “Alis” there are some meeting points related to those concerns that result from motherhood and fatherhood -the directors of the film are a couple-, and with a clear intention of creating stories of connection. That is why the film does not have a plaintive look, nor does it manipulate emotions.

“We are clear that these kinds of pitiful stories do not provoke any reaction and come from prejudice. For us, the public is very important and that they come out knowing them from another perspective, because although these incredible young people have a heavy life, it is not only about their tragic stories, which are, of course, because this is also a call for attention, ”he says Weiskopf, who adds that the film causes her to leave with a full heart when she sees their capacity for resilience and that, of course, ends up defining them.

beyond the cinema

Another of the virtues of “Alis” is the desire to go beyond the cinema and that is aimed at allowing these inmates to have continuity in their help processes, since the reception in this institution is given until they reach the age of majority.. “We discovered that the critical moment for them was when they left the place at the age of 18, because they go from having everything covered to having nothing. The institute does a very short follow-up and there are no statistics to know how they have finished”, says Van Hemelryck.

The feature film will thus transcend the cinema itself, since associated with the “Tiempo de juego” foundation, they have been working for a year on a project that offers opportunities to this group of the population, which is left adrift. They are currently in a pilot with the protagonists, offering leadership workshops, psychological accompaniment and establishing bonds that fill them with confidence.