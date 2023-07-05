The dog dances for money

DESHOJANDO MARGARITAS

By Margarita Suarez

The pet industry is overwhelmed. Before, there were only sections in the stores with very basic products such as concentrated food, toys, necklaces, clothing and beds. Now, this industry has diversified to the point that there are large stores with shelves dedicated solely and exclusively to offering a wide range of products for pets, considered today as members of multispecies families. The offer is increasingly sophisticated, animal owners seek specialized meals, premium products and food, to satisfy and beautify their luxury pets. They even buy them branded clothes from famous designers. In Houston there is a high-turmeque store, larger and more stocked than Éxito in San Pedro Plaza, called Pet Supplies Plus, belonging to a chain that operates throughout the country, with everything you can imagine in food, toys, clothing , pharmacy, grooming, hairdressing, perfumery, elements for celebrating memorable dates, everything for pets. The food shelves could compete with those of Olímpica, although our supermarkets are smaller. The special sausages and all kinds of frozen foods stored in the huge refrigerators are better presented and attractive than those from “human” stores. The decoration of the treats, especially the cakes and cookies for pets, are spectacular. This industry moves more than 100 billion dollars a year in the United States. According to a ProShares report, the industry is expected to generate worldwide, in the year 2027, the not insignificant sum of 350 billion dollars. Amazing. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA) this occurs because every day more homes have more pets than children. Only 33.5 million American families have children, while 84.9 million own pets and the number of households with a pet is expected to increase by 14% in 2030. In our country, the market is more incipient, although it is not negligible. The firm Euromonitor estimated that by the year 2026 the Pet Care industry in Colombia, which includes products and food for pets, will generate more than 6 billion pesos. For money the dog dances.