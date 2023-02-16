Home News The dollar close to $5,000
This Thursday the dollar opened at $4,910 and exceeded the Representative Market Rate (TRM) by $32, an indicator that sets the average price of the currency for each day and which today stands at $4,878.

For the second consecutive day, the US currency registered a rise that, at the cutoff at 9:00 in the morning, reached a maximum of $4,993, exceeding the highest price it had in 2023, which was $4,989.

During this month of February, the dollar has risen almost 5% and has already erased the 3% drop that it had in January, the month in which it touched a floor of $4,500.

In two days of trading, it left the range of $4,700 and this variation is related to the inflation data in the US, which surprised negatively on the rise and now suggests that monetary policy in that country will not relax soon and that pushes up the global price of the greenback.

According to Felipe Campos, investment manager at Alianza Valores, the dollar is rising due to expectations regarding the decisions of the US Federal Reserve; In addition, he indicated that the price of the currency is also receiving interference from internal forces.

