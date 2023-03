LAHORE: In the interbank market today, the US dollar has increased by Rs.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the interbank rate of the dollar is Rs 279 12 paisa at the close of business today, while its price in the open market has increased by Rs 2 to Rs 281.

It should be noted that at the end of interbank business yesterday, the price of the US dollar was 277 rupees 92 paise against the Pakistani rupee.