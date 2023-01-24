Home News The dollar falls in Colombia and breaks the $4,600 barrier
The dollar falls in Colombia and breaks the $4,600 barrier

The dollar in the Colombian market suffered a fall this Monday, breaking the $4,600 barrier. According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, the foreign currency is currently traded (10:40 am) at an average price of $4,553, that is, a drop of 78 pesos compared to the Representative Market Rate (TRM) of the day, which is of $4,631. The minimum trading price is $4,530, while the maximum is $4,576.

Last Friday, the dollar had been below $4,600 in its minimum negotiation, but this Monday it has completely broken this psychological level. The foreign currency reaches its lowest price since October and loses around 1.68% during the day.

From November of last year to today, the dollar has fallen 10% due to the strengthening of the Colombian peso. Analysts speculate that this trend will continue due to the country’s economic improvements and market stability.

