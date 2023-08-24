The dollar fell on weak data ahead of the meeting of the central banks

The dollar incurred losses against Asian currencies today, Thursday, after weaker-than-expected global economic data overshadowed interest rate expectations and pushed US Treasury yields lower ahead of the meeting in Jackson Hole of major central bankers.

The Australian dollar jumped 0.9% on Wednesday after the PMI data for manufacturing and services activity in the United States came in below expectations.

It held on to those gains on Thursday and so did the New Zealand dollar and mostly the Japanese yen and emerging market currencies in Asia.

August data released on Wednesday showed business activity growth in the US was the weakest since February as the economy appeared to be entering a recession.

Surveys showed that manufacturing production in Europe continued to contract and services activity declined, with the euro settling at $1.0866 in Asia.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, is still high during the month, but fell by 0.2 percent on Wednesday and settled at 103.39 during Asian trading.

The New Zealand dollar fell slightly to 0.5968 dollars, as well as the yen to 145.17 against the dollar.

The Chinese Yuan made modest gains as Chinese stocks rebounded to $7.2690.[[

