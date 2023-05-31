The dollar reaches its lowest value of the year

The dollar closed for the second consecutive day lower, registering its lowest level so far this year, closing at an average of $4,408.22, approximately $53.44 below the Representative Market Rate (TRM) established for today in $4,461.66.

During the opening of the day, the US currency oscillated between a minimum of $4,375.85 and a maximum of $4,436.95. In addition, a total of 2,110 transactions were carried out for a value of US$1,248 million.

US stocks rallied on Tuesday, fueled by excitement around artificial intelligence, which benefited chipmakers and technology stocks, Bloomberg reports. On the other hand, Treasury bonds rose on hopes that Congress will pass a debt deal to avoid a possible default.

Investors are confident that the demand for chips for tools like ChatGPT will increase significantly thanks to the development of artificial intelligence. Hang, an expert in the field, argues that this technology will spread beyond the tech sector and be applied in various sectors such as agriculture, factories, the pharmaceutical industry and climate change. In addition, Nvidia’s revenue forecast, which beats analyst estimates, has further fueled the AI ​​frenzy.

Meanwhile, Treasury yields have fallen across the curve as the White House and Republican congressional leaders have increased pressure for a debt ceiling deal. Yields on short-term bills, which represent a higher risk of default, have continued their decline from recent highs. Additionally, a dollar gauge has experienced its third straight day of decline.

The clock is ticking, and advocates of the deal have just a week to pass Congress before the potential default deadline of June 5, known as X-Day. President Joe Biden has been making personal calls to lawmakers to urge them to support the bill, which is expected to be voted on in the House of Representatives on Wednesday before moving to the Senate.

César Pérez Ruiz, Chief Investment Officer at Pictet Wealth Management, noted: “Maybe the rally still has some way to go, but it’s more about buying on the rumors and selling on the news. From now on, we will once again look at the economy, inflation, in addition to the liquidity drain, since the General Treasury Account will have to be filled ».