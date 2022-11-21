[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 21, 2022]Recently, in mainland China, there has been a phenomenon of people frantically buying and hoarding cold medicines. At this juncture, the first domestic new crown oral drug “Azvudine” (Azvudine) began to be pre-sold on the Internet. However, the drug was pulled from the shelves only one day after it was launched. Experts said that Azvudine tablets are prescription drugs, “absolutely not for the general public.” However, some media found that after a website changed the indication of the drug to AIDS, it continued to pre-sell it online.

Recently, people in many places in China have been rushing to buy anti-epidemic items and medicines. Common antipyretics, medicines for treating colds, and “Lianhua Qingwen”, which claims to be effective in preventing and treating COVID-19, have all been snapped up frantically. In Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, almost all pharmacies in the city were sold out. Some public opinion believes that this is because the CCP authorities recently announced the so-called “20 Measures for Optimizing Epidemic Prevention”.

Just when the wave of drug hoarding began to appear, some large online drugstores on Internet life service platforms such as “Meituan” and “Pinduoduo” released pre-sales of the domestically produced new crown oral drug “Azvudine Tablets” on the 18th. ” news.

The drug sales webpage of the chain pharmacy Neptune Star shows that Azivudine tablets cost 350 yuan per bottle, 35 tablets per bottle, and each tablet has a specification of 1 mg. Buyers need to provide new crown prescription information. However, by noon on the 19th, the relevant drug sales pages on the above-mentioned platforms had been quietly removed from the shelves.

According to a report by the Chinese mainland media “First Finance and Economics”, insiders of Neptune Star disclosed that an emergency notice issued by the State Food and Drug Administration has been communicated within the industry, and Azivudine is not allowed to be retailed online or offline. If it has been sold, the sales record should be reported to the Municipal Bureau.

“First Finance and Economics” stated that some clinical experts said that Azvudine Tablets is a prescription drug, and it was approved by emergency authorization. It is mainly used as a backup for the elderly and other vulnerable groups with serious underlying diseases. medicine. Therefore, it should not be sold online, and it is not suitable for people to buy and take it by themselves.

However, Jiemian News reported a rather strange phenomenon: On the evening of November 18, the page selling Azvudine tablets showed that the drug’s indication was COVID-19; but on the morning of November 19, the sales page showed The indication for this drug has been changed to AIDS (HIV). And whether it was on the 18th or the 19th, the reporter of the media contacted the seller as an ordinary customer and could successfully pre-order the drug.

According to the analysis of the report, the rapid change of the indications for selling the drug within a day is obviously a ulterior motive. I am afraid that some people are trying to “take advantage of the enthusiasm of some people to hoard drugs” to dump this drug, hoping to make it “the second selling drug.” Out of stock Lianhua Qingwen”. The article stated that this phenomenon reflects that there are still loopholes in the current supervision of Internet prescription drugs.

According to public information, Azivudine Tablets is a dual-target anti-AIDS drug developed by Henan Zhenbio, and it is also the only domestically-made oral drug for the new coronavirus approved by the State Food and Drug Administration of the Communist Party of China for emergency use. For a long time, medical experts have been very controversial about the decision to use this drug as an oral drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

