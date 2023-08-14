The Dominican Republic Becomes a Partner Country in the Global Entry Program of the United States

Dominican Republic Joins Global Entry Program for Expedited US Entry

As of today, the Dominican Republic has become a partner country in the Global Entry program of the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The program aims to facilitate and expedite entry into the United States for trusted travelers. The announcement was made by Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, accompanied by President Luis Abinader at the National Palace.

This new development makes the Dominican Republic the 16th partner country worldwide and the 6th in Latin America to join the Global Entry program. Minister Álvarez expressed gratitude on behalf of President Abinader to President Joe Biden’s administration and the United States customs authorities for the trust placed in the Dominican government.

Under this partnership, Dominican citizens with a valid US visa will now be able to apply online to join the Global Entry program. Once accepted, they will have the privilege of using the control kiosks in the federal inspection service areas at US airports, allowing them to bypass long queues and enter the country more easily.

The Global Entry program aims to enhance border security while making the travel experience more efficient for low-risk travelers. By pre-screening participants and providing them with expedited clearance upon arrival, the program ensures that eligible travelers can save valuable time during their journeys.

President Abinader took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm about this new milestone, stating, “This achievement reaffirms the Dominican Republic’s position as a reliable partner for international travel.”

The inclusion of the Dominican Republic in the Global Entry program is expected to boost tourism and strengthen economic ties between the two countries. It will not only benefit Dominican travelers but also enhance the overall travel experience for US citizens visiting the Dominican Republic.

With this latest development, the Dominican Republic joins a select group of countries that enjoy the privileges of the Global Entry program. The government is confident that this partnership will further facilitate and promote travel between the two nations, contributing to mutual growth and collaboration.

The implementation of Global Entry in the Dominican Republic demonstrates the ongoing efforts of the government to foster international relationships and streamline travel processes. It is a testament to the commitment of both countries to strengthen ties and promote smooth international travel.

Applications for the Global Entry program for Dominican citizens will soon be available online, allowing them to experience a hassle-free entry process when traveling to the United States.

