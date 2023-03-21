Elimination in the preliminary round of the World Baseball Classic of the all-star team Dominican Republic before the of Puerto Rico It has been one of the worst blows that this sport has suffered in the country, whose fans this Thursday commented sadly on that result.

The Dominicans were among the favorites for the title. But they beat them Miami, USAon Wednesday by an inspired Puerto Rican team, which also presented high-caliber players on the field.

Framed in the “group of death” (key D) of the classic, the ninth tricolor had already warned that not everything looked as it seemed on paper. Well, in his first clash against a great rival like Venezuela he only scored one run and struck out 15, for his first loss to the Venezuelans in five World Classic meetings.

defeat of the Dominicans

After two consecutive victories against modest rivals like Nicaragua and Israel, the team made up of sluggers like Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Rafael Devers and pitchers of the level of Sandy Alcántara, among other stars from the Big leagueshe had to define the second and last place in group D against Puerto Rico to advance to the quarterfinals.

“That game was lost by the manager (Dominican Rodney Linares). He couldn’t leave Devers batting all the time, as Devers is so good. But he didn’t hit in the tournament, plus he had to take out (pitcher Johnny) Cueto after he homered and singled him.” This was bitterly commented on Thursday to Agencia EFE by a fan who identified himself as Alejandro Medrano.

Linares took responsibility last night for the defeat and faced the acid criticism that still rains down on him on social networks.

The Dominican press agreed in describing the team’s participation in an event where it was expected, at least, to advance to the semifinals, given the abundance of talent that the team presented.

In the days prior to the start of the World Baseball Classic, in the Dominican Republic official sectors, the private sector, the Olympics and even politicians echoed the “powerful team” that would compete on behalf of the Caribbean country.

Once that unexpected defeat was suffered, silence has been the response of the Dominican Professional Baseball League, the Ministry of Sports and the Executive Branch itself, after the Dominican President, Luis Abinader, launched on Saturday before the match against Venezuela at the LoanDepot stadium in Miami, where the locals were supported each day by thousands of their compatriots.

Politicians who are very active in the field of sports, such as former Dominican President Leonel Fernández, a follower and connoisseur of baseball, have not reacted either, as has the former head of state of the country, Hipólito Mejía.

The blow has been hard, without a doubt, for a country where the ball is synonymous with national pride, precisely because of its extensive practice and the quality of its players.

The hindrance that Puerto Rico has meant for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic seems to be the subject of debate for a long time.

The Dominican “power banana” was crushed by the Puerto Rican “blonde team.” The rest is history.

