the doomed island

We Colombians discovered the island of San Andrés when Rojas Pinilla, being president, managed to adhere it to the distant nation. That was almost 70 years ago and the General, using the attraction of honey to bees, converted the island by decree into a Free Port, where all kinds of merchandise arrived that circumstances and economic restrictions did not allow Colombians to import from other countries. . And, in addition, without paying any tax.

Those were the days of the DC-4s that arrived packed with compatriots who, since long before the World War, had stopped seeing electrical appliances and merchandise of all kinds in store windows because the country had no dollars with which to finance imports.

Going to San Andrés then became a modus vivendi for many, since people came to the island to buy what could be resold here. There were strict regulations. Each passenger was entitled to a quota in kilos and suitcases and, of course, to a restricted number of entries per year to the island.

Investors from Antioquia and merchants from the Middle East came. The people from Cali gradually took over and became permanent clients and investors. Hotels and stores of all prices were set up, airlines invented promotion plans, and the populace who never imagined traveling by Above the sea he rushed to San Andrés with its comforts, demands and defects of the interior.

When we stopped being poor, the Free Port was no longer a hook, but its beaches, the blue of its seas and the cordiality of its people made it the great walkway for half the country. Canadians and Europeans replenished its beaches and landscapes until the bad care and administrative disheveledness was repellent to both.

Thousands of Colombians arrived for decades until Petro was president and decreed an excessive increase in the ticket and hotel tax and people had to stop going. Dizzyingly the enchanting island became the island doomed to disappear.

