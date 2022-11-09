The De Pellegrin administration renews the fund dedicated to children and sports activities: on the website of the Municipality of Belluno, in the section “Calls and notices”, in the next few days the announcement of the Dote Sport 2022 Project will be published. the current difficulties of the budget, to reserve a share for this initiative which we intend to follow up and which we want to expand in the future », comments the mayor, Oscar De Pellegrin. «It is well known the importance that sport has had and has for me, I am convinced that beyond the personal history of each one, practicing sports improves the quality of life, relationships and growth. For our children it is an instrument of prevention with respect to the discomforts of adolescence ».

The current historical and economic moment is putting many families in difficulty who are struggling to meet the costs of registering their children with sports clubs. The inconvenience penalizes the aggregative activity typical of amateur sports clubs which risk seeing their members drop. The initiative is aimed at supporting the need of young people to be together in a healthy way through the provision of a bonus for the reduction of the annual participation fee for each sporting activity.

“It is an aid for low-income families to tackle the cost of seasonal fees”, comments the councilor for sport, Monica Mazzoccoli, “but in fact it is also a support for sports clubs, which in a moment of constraints such as the current one could see the number of registrations drop ».

Parents and guardians of children and young people aged between 5 and 16, resident in the municipality of Belluno and registered with sports associations that carry out their activities in the municipal area, will be able to benefit from the fund. After checking the financial availability, the requests of residents of the municipality of Belluno registered in sports associations that carry out their activities in other municipalities may be taken into consideration.

The contribution will be valid for the sporting year 2022/2023 and will be paid on the basis of the ISEE certification up to the limit of the fund capacity which is 12 thousand euros, possibly implemented with a future budget change. With Isee equal to or less than 8 thousand euros: 300 euros; with Isee between 8 thousand and 10 thousand euros: 200 euros; 10 thousand and 12 thousand euros: 100 euros.

The Municipality of Belluno will pay the fee directly to the sports clubs that join the initiative; only if the families have already paid for the registration and show the documentation, the contribution can be paid directly to the family. The contribution cannot be combined with others of similar inspiration. The grant will be awarded on the basis of the call for applications, which can be downloaded from the institutional website shortly. The request must be submitted by filling in the form downloadable from the Municipality website and delivering it (complete with a photocopy of the identity card), within the deadline that will be set in the notice, to the Municipality of Belluno, Sport Office – Piazza Duomo 2 or Protocol Office – Piazza Duomo 1, or with digital signature via email at [email protected] or pec [email protected]

This initiative will soon be followed by another: “It will be a series of meetings for schools”, explains Mazzoccoli, “dedicated precisely to the importance of being together in a team, of putting oneself to the test and of the commitment to achieve one’s own goals. objectives, in relation to the typical problems of youth ».