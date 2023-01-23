By: Luis Alfonso Albarracin Palomino

It is meritorious to highlight the positive news that is being presented within our South Colombian University, product of the articulated work that the Rector of the South Colombian University Nidia Guzmán Durán has been leading with her work team who has managed to integrate all the synergies with her management team , administrative, teachers, students, graduates and some entities of the environment, to continue strengthening the missionary aspects of teaching, social projection and research. I commented on it in my previous column, that the Ministry of National Education renewed for six more years the high quality accreditation of the Surcolombiana University in Multicampus modality. This recognition considered historical for the department of Huila was made official by Resolution 023 of January 11, 2023, issued by this agency, it is stated that in the session of the National Accreditation Council held on October 26, 27 and 28, 2022, A favorable concept was issued to renew the High Quality Institutional Accreditation of Usco, which was granted five years ago to the Surcolombiana University. This new recognition was extended to the headquarters of Pitalito, Garzón and La Plata for a term of six years. It is the first time that our alma mater has achieved this Institutional Accreditation which includes the mentioned venues.

In the previous week, bulletin 007 emanated from the Usco press office, informed that the Usco regulated the double degree in undergraduate programs. The Superior Council of Alma Mater, through Agreement 001 of 2023, established the parameters and procedures so that undergraduate students can simultaneously obtain the double degree, which gives them multiple advantages, to the first institution of higher education in South Colombia, as to its students, insert themselves into a globalized education and allows them to have the opportunity to access an exchange and transfer of knowledge, technology and research in some disciplines of knowledge.

In addition, it offers them important opportunities to acquire new scientific and cultural knowledge at an international level, through the interaction of personal and professional relationships with other academic actors from other countries, with an additional bonus for learning other languages. In addition, these advantages can be labor, academic and administrative, because they promote their professional career abroad. It is an opportunity for all Usco undergraduate students who meet the requirements fully established in said Agreement. I highlight the work carried out by the Magister in Teaching English as a Foreign Language, María Fernanda Jaime Osorio, Academic Vice Chancellor who took up the initiative of the Faculty of Engineering to continue promoting from the head of the Foreign Language program so that this dream could be fulfilled longed for by many active students to be able to obtain the double degree. Complying with all the protocols that are pre-established in the Usco regulations, the approval of this Agreement was finally given so that from the second semester of this term it can be implemented. Our appreciation to the entire team that worked articulately to achieve this purpose that places our Usco in tune with the great national and international universities that have been developing it for decades. I take the opportunity to highlight the advisor of the Academic Vice Rector, who has become a real support for the academic achievements of the Surcolombiana University, without ignoring the role and valuable support of the other actors mentioned in this writing. , from our graduate in Business Administration and Master in Prospective, Rolando Centeno Tapiero. Congratulations.