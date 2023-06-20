The Dragon Boat Festival event in an old community in Hangzhou is very warm_Hangzhou Net

Zongzi draws the love of neighbors. The Dragon Boat Festival event in an old community in Hangzhou is very warm.

The Dragon Boat Festival arrives again every year, and pieces of zong leaves are wrapped in warmth. Recently, Hangzhou Jinyujing Community, which is listed as the founder of the future community in Hangzhou, used a rice dumpling as a link to enhance the relationship between neighbors with traditional Chinese culture, and carried out the Dragon Boat Festival activity of “The Fragrance of Zongzi Welcomes the Asian Games and Harmonious Neighborhood Gathering” .

It is understood that Jinyujing Community is an old-fashioned community in Hangzhou, with a permanent population of 1,000 and a floating population of more than 4,000.

In the cultural home of Jinyujing Community, the community residents took the prepared glutinous rice, zong leaves, sauced meat, candied dates, cotton thread and other materials and gathered together. After a while, all kinds of beautiful zongzi were “born” in the hands of the residents. “Are. “This Dragon Boat Festival event held by the community is very meaningful, and it made us feel the strong kinship with the neighbors.” Aunt Chen said while making rice dumplings.

In addition to making zongzi on the spot, Chen Qinhua, secretary of the community party committee, also led the party members to visit the elderly, the elderly living alone, and the disabled in the area under their jurisdiction. “Thank you for remembering us. I am very happy to see you and feel very warm.” Master Zhou said excitedly.

