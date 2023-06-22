The Dragon Boat Festival holiday is hot, and the 1-3 day tour around the province becomes the main theme of the holiday

The Dragon Boat Festival holiday is in full swing, and major scenic spots in Guangdong launch Dragon Boat-themed activities

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Liu Xingtong reported: Today is the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, and tourism around the province ushers in a small peak of travel. In addition to the popularity of folk customs, intangible cultural heritage, and beaches, the Dragon Boat Festival-themed activities launched by major scenic spots in the province have also become hot spots for citizens and tourists to check in.

Guangzhou and Shenzhen are popular destinations

According to the big data of Hanglv Zongheng, during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday this year, more than 47,000 domestic flights are planned to be executed, an increase of about 1.8 times compared with the same period last year. times. The fiery upsurge of travel during the Dragon Boat Festival has given birth to ten popular domestic destinations, among which Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu rank the top three, Guangzhou and Shenzhen rank fourth and sixth respectively.

According to the relevant person in charge of Guangzhizhi, because the Dragon Boat Festival holiday is only 3 days, and the first day overlaps with the high school entrance examination day, and the summer vacation is approaching, many primary and middle school students need to prepare for the final exam, so many citizens lock the Dragon Boat Festival travel radius around the province. Based on 1-3 days itinerary.

It is understood that during the Dragon Boat Festival, the province’s intangible cultural heritage boutique tourism routes have attracted the attention of many citizens, and the various intangible cultural heritage elements involved are quite eye-catching. For example, in the pure play beach tour route to Taishan, tourists will be arranged to visit the Jiangmen intangible cultural heritage “Guanghai Salted Fish” processing factory, and learn about the 600-year-old Guanghai salted fish dried fish production process.

Festivals with strong local folk characteristics are also favored by citizens. For example, in the Wujiang Dragon Boat Culture and Tourism Festival in Shaoguan, tourists can watch dragon boats in Shuikou, Chongyang Town, travel in dragon boats, and experience delicious dragon boat rice, which symbolizes good weather.

Seasonal beach tours have also become a hot spot for this Dragon Boat Festival. It is understood that the mainstream beach and island routes in the province such as Huizhou Shuangyue Bay and Yangjiang Hailing Island are booming.

It is worth mentioning that Hong Kong and Macau tours, which return to the Dragon Boat Festival holiday for the first time, have also become popular options for traveling around this holiday. In addition to group tour products such as the Hong Kong-Macau joint tour and Macau gourmet pure-play itinerary, which are popular among tourists in the Greater Bay Area, the Hong Kong independent travel package including theme park tickets, urban hotel accommodation and outbound cross-border direct bus tickets is also popular. welcome.

The popularity of “cool” gameplay is highlighted

With the summer vacation approaching and the college entrance examination coming to an end, this year’s Dragon Boat Festival outings are characterized by younger crowds, trendier play experiences, and centralized parent-child groups. The popularity of “cool” games such as water play and night tours is prominent.

The reporter learned that the Dragon Boat Festival theme activities in major scenic spots have become the highlights of attracting tourists for short trips and feeling the festive atmosphere. Xingledu·Camping Town, located in Hengqin, Zhuhai, has launched a series of themed activities “OUR Xingledu OUR Summer Vacation”, which focuses on cooling off the heat and carnival on the water. Stalls such as accessories, trendy accessories, snacks and refreshing drinks gather festive fireworks.

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, Guangzhou Sunac Cultural Tourism City focuses on “traditional culture + cool experience”. Guangzhou Rongchuang Paradise launched the Intangible Cultural Heritage Forging Iron Flowers and the Colorful Dragon Boat Festival Garden Party. The intangible cultural heritage inheritors with unique skills set up a furnace and raised their hands to forge iron at a high temperature of 1600 ° C. The golden flowers splashed and the scene was magnificent; There is a mini-game for breaking through levels, and visitors can win colorful ropes, DIY sachets, zongzi dolls and other festive gifts.

Guangzhou Tianren Shanshui Dadi Art Park launched activities such as dragon boat handicrafts, making zongzi, and swimming in the river. Many scenic spots such as Shawan Ancient Town, Maofeng Mountain Forest Park, and Colorful Macau Tour World also created various Dragon Boat Festival-themed activities.

Editor: Wu Jiahong

