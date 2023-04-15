The Argentines, Carolina Fenoy and Santiago Bertaina, renowned influencers known for their channel called: Hakunamatataxelmundo, They were stranded in Colombia after all their belongings were stolen in Neiva.

Without money or documents, they lived a limit moment that proved their survival, which is why they were forced to resort to their social networks asking for help in such a situation.

“3 days ago we entered Colombia and they stole everything from us, they opened the door of the truck and they took everything, even a cell phone”the travelers said at the time. The theft occurred on April 13 in the industrial zone of said city. The thieves took his papers, including his passport and American visa.

What was the outcome of this story?

Their call for help was answered by the authorities such as the Neiva Metropolitan Police, which stated at the time: “We are accompanying this couple, as well as the investigations to capture the criminals, recover the documents and belongings.”

Hours later, the Argentine influencers posted a post under the following description: “We are very excited with all the support that you have given us these 36 hours, disseminating, accompanying us, offering us help, moving contacts, looking for documents. WE DID IT! We have recovered the documentation! 🥳🥰 THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU ❤️ Thanks to the Hakuneros, to the new Hakuneros, to those who spread without knowing us for the simple fact of helping, to the people of Neiva, to the honest Colombian people, to the Argentine community and from other countries, to the media, to the Colombian National Police, to the SIJIN, to the prosecutor’s office (and sorry if we forget someone, but the emotion is great, but know that we are very grateful). Colombia, we entered with the wrong foot; but we do not want this fact to overshadow all the beautiful people of this land. We hope our days to come here are better ❤️ “.