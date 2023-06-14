The drama of a family continues in San Agustín

Despite continuous efforts, Mr. Juan Carlos Samboni Delgado, 45 years old, has still not been found after the landslide that took place on June 7 in rural San Agustín.

The Huila Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management remains alert and coordinates search and rescue efforts.

The landslide occurred in the village of La Magdalena on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 7, leaving two people missing, identified as Juan Carlos Samboni Chicangana, 45, and his son Hamilton Samboni Chicangana, 22. From that moment on, teams from Civil Defense, Firefighters and personnel from the Risk Management Office joined the community to begin the search in the affected area and along the banks of the Magdalena River.

Despite the difficulties of access and the impossibility of using machinery, two search groups made up of members of the Civil Defense and the Volunteer Firefighters were established. The priority was to carry out a thorough sweep in the area of ​​the landslide, manually removing the earth.

The San Agustín Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council has provided constant psychosocial assistance to the family of the disappeared during this distressing period.

After two days of intensive search, on Saturday June 10, the Municipal Council for Disaster Risk Management of San Agustín confirmed the tragic discovery of the lifeless body of Hamilton Samboni Chicangana, 22, in the waters of the Magdalena River, near from the Vereda El Carmen de San Agustín. The relief agencies, with the support of the community, carried out the rescue of the body, which was later transferred to the local hospital so that the CTI could carry out the corresponding procedures.

Despite the difficult access conditions and the poor communication due to the lack of signal, today, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the search efforts for Mr. Juan Carlos Samboni Delgado, 45, Hamilton’s father, continue. The search work has the support of 5 units of the Volunteer Fire Department of the municipality of Isnos, 4 units of the San Agustín Volunteer Fire Department and the collaboration of the local community.

The Huila Disaster Risk Management Office is constantly monitoring this situation, working closely with rescue teams and local authorities.