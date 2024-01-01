the drama of Latinos over 50 who live in the United States

Record levels of debt and financial struggles among older Hispanics in the US

Carlos Hernández, a 64-year-old Mexican immigrant working in construction, has pledged to stop using his credit card in 2024 in an attempt to pay off the mounting debts that have plagued him for years. Hernandez, who is the father of three children, says that he has been trapped by the cycle of debt, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated his financial woes.

Hernández is not alone in his struggles. A recent survey conducted by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) found that three out of four adults over 50 in the United States have some form of debt. The study also highlights the fact that the majority of Latinos do not have savings to cover unforeseen financial emergencies.

According to the survey, 61% of the adults over 50 interviewed feel that their level of debt is a problem, and 16% say it is a major problem. Those who earn incomes of less than $40,000 a year are more likely to consider their debt a major issue compared to higher earners.

The survey also found that debt is more likely to be a problem for women than men, and “is a greater burden for African-American and Hispanic adults than for non-Hispanic white adults.”

Gil Cabrera, a spokesperson for AARP, emphasized that Latinos are particularly affected by financial obligations and often have to resort to credit to cover unexpected costs, which leads to a further strain on their finances.

Yolanda Rodríguez, a 56-year-old Colombian immigrant working as a house cleaner, shared her experience of falling into debt after falling ill and not being able to work, forcing her to borrow money to cover expenses.

Credit card debt was found to be the most common type of debt among adults over 50 in the US, and it can take years to pay off, according to the study. Additionally, two in three adults who have debt say it has hurt their ability to save for retirement.

Cabrera advises people struggling with debt to access online tools and resources to help manage their financial situation, stressing the importance of not giving up and continuing to work towards achieving financial stability.

As Hispanics in the US continue to grapple with mounting debt and financial burdens, the AARP survey sheds light on the urgent need for resources and support to address these issues and work towards a more financially secure future.

EFE

Share this: Facebook

X

