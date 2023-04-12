Last year, the Ministry of Health began, in a first phase, the collection of information on the incidence, mortality and geographical distribution of citizens suffering from rare diseases. The main drawback of patients in Loja is that they cannot access medicine.

Rare diseases are pathologies that affect a small part of the population and generally have a genetic component. They are also known as orphan diseases.

One of the most serious problems is that the drugs to cure these ailments are too expensive, and the people who suffer from them cannot cover the expenses.

Rosa, protected name, a citizen of Loja, told that she has a catastrophic rare disease, primary immunodeficiency. There are around 100 patients in Ecuador. “The medicine we use is very expensive, approximately, a vial is around USD 1,000.”

Suffering

She said that she is a voluntary member of Social Security, “and although the attention from the attending physician has been good —he managed to identify the disease—; one of the drawbacks is that there is no medicine. I am very prone to infections. Since the beginning of this year, we have been waiting for medication, including immunoglobulin”.

Situation

Juan Valdivieso Arias, medical director of the IESS Loja Hospital, explained that the institution manages medication for diseases hematological, oncological and autoimmune, being a level two health home.

There are some other pathologies and certain rare and neurodegenerative diseases, corresponding to level three, and they are treated in the hospitals of Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca.

The authority noted that, in Loja, there are low cases and exceptions of rare diseases. (YO)

GIVEN

The Constitution of the Republic in its Art. 50 provides that: “The State will guarantee to every person who suffers from catastrophic or highly complex illnesses the right to specialized and free care at all levels, in a timely and preferential manner.