The drastic physical change of Rafael Orozco in Yo me Llamo

The ninth season of one of the most requested programs by the entire audience in Colombia is about to premiere ‘My name is’, and the faithful viewers do not forget the first winner of this famous musical contest. Currently, the musical performer is experiencing several problems in his professional career and with that his physique has changed a lot over the years.

Jorge Martínez, this is the name of the singer who personified Rafael Orozco in the first season of ‘Yo me Llamo’, the Caracol Televisión program, in addition, the artist has wanted to show off his talent again in other musical contests in the country, and a clear example was how he did it in the first phase of the ‘La Descarga’ competition.

Also read: The story behind the woman who created Barbie

A few months ago, Rafael Orozco’s perfect double shared a short memory of what he experienced during the “Yo me Llamo” competition.

“Remember this? If Rafa were alive and if he had allowed me, I would sing to him on his birthday!! The heart of us will always be his faithful followers!!”, was the description of the post.

The publication shows the moment in which the vallenato music singer goes on stage shining an outfit that combines the colors white and red. Without a doubt, with his music and interpretation, he represented that he is the perfect double of the emblematic Rafael Orozco.

However, on several occasions the musical performer has gone out to the digital media to pay small tributes to his admired artist Rafael Orozco, since his time in the competition helped him continue his path as a professional singer.

The change that the ex-participant of Yo me Llamo has had is notorious, and it is that after a few years his image looks very different from when he began his musical career.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

