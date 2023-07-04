The draw for the Copa Libertadores is coming up

Everything is ready for Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira, the two Colombian teams that are still alive in the 2023 Copa Libertadores, to meet their rivals in the round of 16 of the tournament. An instance in which the best 16 teams on the continent are, with the aim of being protagonists.

The draw for this phase will take place on Wednesday, July 5, starting at 11:00 am, at the facilities of the South American Football Confederation in Luque (Paraguay). There the path of both casts will be established with a view to what lies ahead in the competition.

The clubs finished second in their respective groups. In H, the ‘green’ paisa finished the group phase with 10 points, behind Olimpia from Paraguay; while in the F key, the ‘matecaña’ cast finished with eight units, following in the footsteps of Boca Juniors from Argentina.

Consequently, it will correspond to these squads -each one- to measure forces against one of the eight group leaders. There are, in addition to Olimpia and Boca, clubs like the Brazilians Palmeiras, Atlético Paranaense, Internacional and Fluminense; the Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle and the Argentine Racing.

What is clear is that both Antioqueños and Risaraldenses will begin their journey as locals, in the week of August 2, both at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín and Hernán Ramírez de Pereira. And the return matches in the week of August 9, against their respective rivals.

