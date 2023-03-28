This Monday, March 27, the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023 was held

This Monday, March 27, the draw for the group stage of the Libertadores Cup 2023at the headquarters of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in Luque, Paraguay.

Monagas SC and Metropolitanos FC, representatives of Venezuela in this competition, already know their rivals.

The current champion of the FUTVE League, was located in the group B together with Nacional (Uruguay), Internacional (Brazil) and Deportivo Independiente de Medellín (Colombia).

For its part, the Monaguense team integrates the group F together with Boca Juniors (Argentina), Colo Colo (Chile) and Deportivo Pereira (Colombia).

The tournament will start next week. It is expected that this Tuesday, March 28, they will announce the official calendar.

Groups of the Copa Libertadores 2023:

