Home News The draw has already been carried out and that is how the groups were
News

The draw has already been carried out and that is how the groups were

by admin
The draw has already been carried out and that is how the groups were

This Monday, March 27, the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023 was held

The groups of the Copa Libertadores are already known

This Monday, March 27, the draw for the group stage of the Libertadores Cup 2023at the headquarters of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in Luque, Paraguay.

Monagas SC and Metropolitanos FC, representatives of Venezuela in this competition, already know their rivals.

The current champion of the FUTVE League, was located in the group B together with Nacional (Uruguay), Internacional (Brazil) and Deportivo Independiente de Medellín (Colombia).

For its part, the Monaguense team integrates the group F together with Boca Juniors (Argentina), Colo Colo (Chile) and Deportivo Pereira (Colombia).

The tournament will start next week. It is expected that this Tuesday, March 28, they will announce the official calendar.

Groups of the Copa Libertadores 2023:

Copa Libertadores the draw has already taken place and that is how the groups were left laverdaddemonagas.com fsrmfrgwyaag9gz

Also read: The cup comes home! Argentina was honored by Conmebol

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

Astrid Castillo avatar

Journalist, editor at La Verdad de Monagas. Sportscaster. TV Host in Monagas Vision: Moderator of the program “Deportes La Verdad”. Audiovisual production. lcda. in Social Communication.

See also  "We have not received adequate responses to our repeated requests": Civic Committee

You may also like

Scotland: Sturgeon officially resigns

SUCCESSFUL INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF THE GUARANI LAND IN...

Pereira Council was satisfied with the decision of...

Mathematics early student completes demanding course with top...

Paraguayan company consolidates sustainable peanut production in the...

Carnage reappears in rural areas of Aipe and...

Synlogic Receives Positive Opinion on Orphan Designation from...

Imran Khan’s nephew Hasan Niazi was brought to...

Fear in González for proselytism of the dissidents...

Unions in Uruguay see social security system under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy