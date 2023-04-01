Welcome to the third part of our adventure about four involuntary heroes who seem to be the last resort for a kingdom in another world. After being barred from returning to the real world last time around by an unexpected event and faced with the fact that innocent people need the help of our heroic team, the four come to terms with the fact that they can’t just stand by. Together with King Gaudenz the Elder, they rush to the chapel to face the conflagration. Will their collaboration skills be enough to overcome this challenge? Or will your adventure end here before it even really begins? Let’s find out!

Teambuilding mal anders

…King Gaudenz whirls around. His back straightens and his face takes on an expression of grim determination. “I’m sorry, but it seems to me that your departure will have to be postponed just a little bit.” With firm steps, the monarch hurries back towards the throne room. “Please take a seat in my banqueting hall and await my return.”

Even before Gaudenz has finished speaking, Marcus raises his hand and hurries after the king. “Wait, I will accompany you! We may not be real heroes, but at least we can do something, right? I’m not going to just stand there pointless when people need help.”

The rest of his team exchanges brief looks. “Oh man, when I think that I was actually invited to a party tonight…” Angie sighs, while her legs are already moving in the direction of those who have hurried ahead.

“Yeah, looks more like a party pooper to me too,” Pauline murmurs as she takes long strides with Caroline to catch up with the king and the other half of Team Fiends and Foes. Apparently none of them want to sit around doing nothing when Marcus finds himself in danger!

Into a flaming inferno

Gaudenz the Elder points to the stables. “I’m afraid we’ll have to saddle the horses ourselves, my friends! Please follow me, we have no time to waste.”

A few precious minutes later, 5 horsemen canter through the cobbled streets of Connectalot. The sound of the hooves echoes like thunder from the walls of the empty half-timbered houses, which seem to be home only to the stench of fire and smoke. The group races around a final corner at breakneck speed, already feeling the murderous heat of the fire.

“Hoh,” calls Marcus, and his horse skids to a halt. Before them rises the multi-story chapel, almost entirely engulfed in flames and black, acrid smoke.

A crowd of soot-smeared survivors has already formed into a bucket brigade, but they are too few to contain the fiery inferno. Gaudenz swings off his panicked horse’s back in one fluid movement, unbuttons his cloak and carelessly lets it slide to the ground. “King Gaudenz is here, be confident!” calls a voice from the crowd.

“I can’t see Father App anywhere,” Gaudenz calls out to the group over the deafening roar of the inferno. “I will support my people here and try to buy you guys time. I beg you, look around and try to find and save the Father!”

Cooperation with a difference

Marcus runs towards the main entrance, the others close on his heels. But already his steps are getting slower and slower. “Guys, the entrance! The tower collapses and some boulders block access! What do we do now?” Huge, solid wooden beams lie in front of them, some are burning, others are just smoking. One thing is clear: it is no longer possible to get through here. The large, double-winged portal to the chapel seems unreachable.

“Maybe we can find access on another side where there isn’t a fire yet?” Angie yells over the roar of the flames, which she keeps a respectful distance from. Still, the smell of burning fur hangs in the air, mingling with the smoke.

Just then, Caroline resolutely marches past her friends, heading straight for the blockade of flaming logs. She spreads her shoulders, bends her knees and, without hesitation, reaches straight into the flames. She clutches one of the sturdy crossbeams and begins to lift it. A thick vein bulges from her neck, the muscles in her arms tighten to the breaking point, but the beam rises only a few inches. “It’s not enough,” Caroline thinks to herself as the flames reach out for her.

But now Marcus and Pauline rush to her. Marcus puts a hand on Caroline’s shoulder to pull her away, but as he touches her, a strange golden glow flows from him to her – and the beam rises another few inches. “It’s no use Caroline, we’d need 3 of your caliber to move these beams…” As if Marcus’ words were an encouragement, Pauline raises both hands and shouts loudly in an unfamiliar language. To everyone’s amazement, Caroline’s form begins to grow to twice her normal size. Effortlessly she pulls out the beam, turns in an unimaginably fast movement and hurls it like a javelin against the church door. As if hit by a battering ram, it shatters. “… or maybe just a really big Caroline,” whispers Marcus, who stares in amazement at the towering figure next to him.

“Guys?” calls Pauline, who begins to levitate off the floor, a cold light in her eyes. “Clear the way!”. Caroline grabs Marcus like a toddler and jumps to safety just in time before a cone of ice and snow shoots out of the elf’s hands and pierces the inferno.

“Am I the only one here who can’t do something like that?” the dwarf yells, peeping out from under the arm of his PMM.

Last minute rescue

Angie jumps at the chance and runs down the now icy passage, hugging the ground. The difficult terrain does not seem to bother her in her cat form, because she sniffs and sprints into the depths of the chapel, relying on her fine nose.

“I think I’ve found him,” she exclaims suddenly, pointing to two legs sticking out of a pile of smoldering rubble. “That must be Father App! I hope he’s still alive…”

Unable to follow the sleek cat, Caroline instead makes her way through a barricade of burning wood, with the rest of her team following at her heels. Caroline, magically grown to Hagrid-size, grabs the unconscious man from the rubble and the group head towards the entrance, only to be blocked again by flames. More beams rain down from the ceiling, and a deafening groan announces the impending collapse of the building. The PMM charges through the flames and uses its free arm to carve a path for its friends, right towards one of the stained glass windows, which appears to offer an escape route.

With a final roar, the rescuers break through the glass almost simultaneously, fall a few meters and land more or less gracefully on the hard pavement of the street.

Discover new skills and make a decision

Caroline gets to her feet, loudly calling for help, the lifeless Father App in her arms as she slowly shrinks back to her normal stature. King Gaudenz appears behind a crowd of bystanders, but when he sees the limp body of the priest, horror spreads across his face. He raises a bony finger and gestures at Marcus: “Quick, we have no time to waste! Please, cleric, bring him back from the abyss of death, use your power!”

Marcus looks at him in confusion, but then stumbles towards Caroline and Father App and falls heavily to his knees. He stretches out both hands to the pale priest. “I don’t know any mantras, but maybe, with a bit of luck…” The dwarf concentrates and directs his thoughts inward. And indeed – suddenly a golden light pours out of his palms and spreads into Father App’s body. The priest begins to stir weakly and coughs heavily as Marcus stumbles backwards, staring at his hands in disbelief.

“Do you see the power that resides within you all, do you see what you can achieve?” Gaudenz’s soot-smeared face seems to be glowing from within as he kneels next to Marcus. “You are just beginning to realize what you can achieve! I beg of you, stay, save our realm from darkness!”

The group get off the ground as bystanders rush to take the badly battered and coughing priest to the other injured. “Maybe we can do something good after all. And we can always leave if it gets too dangerous, right?” Pauline asks, rubbing the growing lump on her head. Marcus and Caroline nod in agreement, only Angie still seems undecided and tends to the burns in her fur. “This could kill us, folks. We’re not in Texas anymore. We don’t know exactly what’s going on here!”

“Then we should find someone who can bring light into the darkness,” the beaming Gaudenz interrupts. “It’s time we found Atlas!”

